Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill dismisses claim that others could do what Mahomes does in Chiefs offense
Apparently there is a school of thought outside of Kansas City that many other NFL quarterbacks could be inserted in the Chiefs offense and be just as successful as Patrick Mahomes.
It’s not just fans of other teams who have made this odd claim about Mahomes, who won an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in his first two seasons as an NFL starter.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week Houston’s Deshaun Watson, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and maybe even the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady could dominate like Mahomes with receiver Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce catching passes.
Former Cardinals/Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who is now and NFL Network analyst, had a simple message for Smith: “Don’t be that guy.”
Here is what Warner tweeted:
Guess who else has heard those claims? Hill.
He addressed them Wednesday morning during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Solomon Wilcots and David Diehl..
“You know, I get on Twitter each and every day like and I see people saying, ‘Oh Patrick benefits from his weapons or weapons benefit from having Pat.’ Well, I’m gonna tell you this right now: each one of us is great at doing particular things,” Hill said.
“And coach (Andy) Reid knows that. So Pat, what makes him so great is you know, just being able to like extend plays, just going that extra mile. Let’s say the defense calls the perfect play call on defense. Well, Pat ... he will find a way to score or find a way to get a first down. That is what makes him special, where other quarterbacks, they’ll take a sack, they’ll run out of bounds, or they’ll throw the ball away.
“Kelce, he’s just able to get open, no matter what the defense is. and myself, I’m just a YAC guy. I love getting drunk off of YAC, man. So that’s what I do.”
YAC is yards after the catch.
The claims that Mahomes is so good because of those around him are repeated often, and another example came Tuesday. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback, tweeted about how well Mahomes played in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. No one is nearly as good as Mahomes, Orlovsky wrote.
That generated a lot of responses, and again, many repeated Smith’s claim that others could do what Mahomes does for the Chiefs. Here’s a sample:
Comments