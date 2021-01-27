Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Super Bowl LV trash talking has started. It’s between the KC and Tampa airports.
Who knew that airport Twitter accounts could be so snarky?
A year ago, the Nashville airport ridiculed Kansas City International airport about closing as a safety precaution during inclement weather. That happened just a few days before the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Titans, starting a back-and-forth on Twitter between the airports.
This week, KCI and the airport in Tampa, Florida, traded barbs about the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup in Super Bowl LV.
It began when KCI tweeted a video of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill doing a backflip into the end zone for a touchdown against the Buccaneers during Kansas City’s 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29. It was in response to a Tampa airport video welcoming NFL fans for the Super Bowl.
KCI tweeted: “ChiefsKingdom had SO MUCH FUN visiting in late-November. Can’t wait to do it again!”
The Tampa Airport responded: “Kansas City has an airport?”
KCI then dropped the hammer: “Yes, Tampa, the home of the reigning champs has an airport. You should come visit sometime...”
The Tampa Airport cooled its jets with this tweet:
As the two airports tweeted back and forth, Houston’s Bush Airport chimed in with perhaps my favorite meme:
And the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was enjoying the snark:
