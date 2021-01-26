Patrick Mahomes picked against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl ... as a 9-year-old

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, meets up with Bucs QB Tom Brady after Kansas City’s win in Tampa Sunday evening. AP

As is the case with any Super Bowl, much is going to be about the quarterbacks for the next two weeks.

Not only are the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers’ Tom Brady stars, but there also is quite a gap in their ages. Mahomes is 25 and Brady is 43.

“Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl,” Mahomes quipped after the AFC Championship Game, “I mean it’s going to be a great experience for me.”

This will be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl and he won his first when Mahomes was in the first grade. Unsurprisingly, Mahomes was a big sports fan as a kid, so when the Tyler (Texas) Morning Telegraph had a Super Bowl XXXIX contest in 2005, Mahomes offered his thoughts on the matchup:

February 2005: Patrick Mahomes II, 9, offered prediction in Tyler TX newspaper about Super Bowl XXXIX between the Patriots (QBed by Tom Brady) and the Eagles (coached by Andy Reid). Brady won his 2nd consecutive Super Bowl and 3rd overall. pic.twitter.com/RxyAaYfb7y — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 25, 2021

In 2005, Patrick Mahomes picked against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Now he's going to play against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VgiuiQVuQh — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) January 25, 2021

Yep, that’s him, Patrick Mahomes II, and he was 9 years old at the time. Let’s just say he didn’t have faith in Brady, who was the Patriots quarterback at the time.

Or maybe Mahomes had a little too much faith in Andy Reid, who coached the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Mahomes probably never guessed at the time that he’d end up playing for Reid.

Alas, that prediction was off the mark. The Patriots beat Philadelphia 24-17.