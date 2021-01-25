Historic Super Bowl countdown begins for Buccaneers, fans and all of Tampa Bay

First, quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers knock Vince Lombardi’s team out of the playoffs.

Now the road warriors Bucs are finally coming home — with a shot at taking his trophy.

The Bucs (14-5) did just enough Sunday, using three Brady touchdown passes and a potent defense to outlast Green Bay 31-26 in the NFC Championship.

It’s been quite a ride for Brady and the Bucs. Brady moved to Tampa as a free agent and struggled at times during the season.

But with limited practice time with his new teammates because of coronavirus protocols, the Bucs didn’t get rolling until after their bye week.

After a late November lost to the Chiefs, the Bucs found themselves 7-5 and on the fringe of the playoff picture.

That was seven wins ago as the Bucs stormed through the end of the regular season and earned three playoff road wins against Washington, rival New Orleans and now Green Bay.

“It’s been a great journey this far,” Brady said.

And it’s taking them right back home.

FANS TURN OUT

Hundreds of Bucs’ fans met the NFC Champs as the team returned home late Sunday night at a private hangar at Tampa International Airport.

The fans cheered and players made their way from Sheltair Hangar around midnight.

With flags, banners signed, and plenty of Bucs jerseys in the crowd, the fans celebrated the team reaching its first Super Bowl since its Super Bowl 37 win in 2003.

Get your swag

Bucs fans are hoping for one more win, but there’s already plenty of celebrating going on for the team’s second NFC crown.

Fans packed Bay area bars and restaurants, and not all were masked, to cheer on the team during Sunday’s game. Later, fans spilled into the streets in and around Raymond James Stadium to celebrate.

Bucs fans lined up at Dick’s Sporting Goods Monday morning so they could pick up their official NFC Champions gear.

Preparations will continue this week around Ray Jay and in downtown Tampa where Julian B. Lane Park and Curtis Hixon Park will host fan experiences.

The NFL Experience will be at Julian B. Lane Park from Friday, January 29 – Sunday, January 31 and from Wednesday, February 3 – Saturday, February 6.

A BUSY WEEK AHEAD

Santiago Corrada with visit Tampa Bay says event setup and sponsors will be very busy this week making final plans and setting up for the Super Bowl.

And he’s says the fact that Tampa is making history as the first team to play at home for the game will be a huge marketing and advertising boom for the entire area. The Bay area will be getting lots of mentions and FaceTime nationwide in lead up to the game.

“We are excited we will see a pickup in activity in this next week or so,” Corrada said. “And you are seeing it all over town, the physical manifestations of hosting a Super Bowl.

“You are seeing the decor. You are seeing the NFL experience. You are seeing the media center. So it’s, I can’t tell you how exciting it is to live in Tampa, Hillsborough County, Florida right now. It’s fairy tailed stories right now.”