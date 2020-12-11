Miami, here we come: Tom Brady and Gisele are moving to the ‘hood with Ivanka and Jared

Now, it’s a party.

Days after news hit that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner plunked down major coin for a plot of land in Indian Creek Village, we hear they are getting some new high-wattage neighbors.

We’re not talking about Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner and his supermodel wife Karlie Kloss moving into a $23.5 million mansion on North Bay Road, about 15 minutes away.

We’re talking about football star Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele.

Yes, we realize you do need a scorecard to keep up with luxury South Florida real estate at this point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Brazilian catwalker are pulling up stakes in Tampa and headed to the so-called billionaire’s bunker, Page Six reports.

The photogenic duo and their two kids have been laying their heads at Derek Jeter’s styling rental in in Tampa, but are relocating to a $17 million property on the island.

The couple has been renting the Miami Marlins executive’s house since April, but Jeter reportedly is selling the 22,000-square-foot waterfront estate in the Davis Islands for $29 million.

The publication reports Brady and Bundchen plan to demolish the current house on the property and do everything their way, meaning the pad will be eco-friendly. We would expect no less.

It’s unclear how Brady intends to travel to Tampa for practice and games as it is a three-hour drive west from Miami, but we’re sure he will find a way.