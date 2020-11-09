Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jameis Winston, former FSU and Bucs quarterback, brings back ‘Eating a W’
Jameis Winston caused a stir three years ago with his infamous “Eat a W” speech while he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback.
The pre-game pep talk he gave on video to his Bucs’ teammates later sparked trolling from a Dallas Cowboys player and fellow quarterback Joe Flacco, who was with the Baltimore Ravens at the time.
Winston, a former Heisman Trophy winner from Florida State, is now with the New Orleans Saints. Following their second victory over the Bucs this season, Winston brought back “Eating a W,” when he snuck into frame during an interview Drew Brees was having.
He then did it again in the locker room celebration with his Saints’ teammates after the 38-3 win.
Here’s the original:
And here’s Winston bringing it back as a Saint:
