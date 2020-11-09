Jameis Winston, former FSU and Bucs quarterback, brings back ‘Eating a W’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off to running back Dwayne Washington (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. AP

Jameis Winston caused a stir three years ago with his infamous “Eat a W” speech while he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback.

The pre-game pep talk he gave on video to his Bucs’ teammates later sparked trolling from a Dallas Cowboys player and fellow quarterback Joe Flacco, who was with the Baltimore Ravens at the time.

Winston, a former Heisman Trophy winner from Florida State, is now with the New Orleans Saints. Following their second victory over the Bucs this season, Winston brought back “Eating a W,” when he snuck into frame during an interview Drew Brees was having.

He then did it again in the locker room celebration with his Saints’ teammates after the 38-3 win.

Here’s the original:

And here’s Winston bringing it back as a Saint:

Oh no Jameis Winston out in Tampa eating another 'w' #Saints pic.twitter.com/usOV4SHS9H — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 9, 2020

Saints post-game victory celebration, capped by Jameis eating a “W”, @Saints. pic.twitter.com/HOyu7Cafof — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2020

