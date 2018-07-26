Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston speaks for first time since suspension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to reporters for the first time since the NFL issued a three-game suspension for an incident involving an Uber driver.
“I’m just focused on moving forward,” Winston told reporters at One Buc Place on Thursday. “That’s all I can do. I’ve grown and learned from this situation. It’s a learning experience.”
In 2016, Winston allegedly groped a female Uber driver, BuzzFeed News reported. The alleged incident took place at the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant after 2 a.m. on March 13, according to BuzzFeed.
Sports Illustrated reported Winston denied the allegations via a statement.
In June, the NFL suspended Winston following its investigation for three games in 2018.
“Winston had violated the NFL Conduct Policy, which allows for discipline to be imposed even when criminal charges are not presented,” stated the NFL’s press release on the suspension.
Winston issued an apology for the incident right before the NFL announced his suspension, according to USA Today.
“First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in,” Winston said in his prepared statement last month. “It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years, my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.”
Head coach Dirk Koetter also spoke to reporters Thursday about Winston’s suspension.
“It’s disappointing that Jameis put himself in that position and put our team in that position,” Koetter told reporters Thursday. “But at this point, it’s done and we have to deal with it.”
Winston also told reporters, “My main goal is to be a great person, a great teammate and a great leader every single day. I think I’ve done that.”
Send Bucs story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments