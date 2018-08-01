In this file photo, Mohamed Bamba, from Texas, speaks with the media at the NBA draft basketball combine Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Chicago.
Basketball

Here’s what happens when a youth basketball player tries scoring on the Magic’s Mo Bamba

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

August 01, 2018 03:56 PM

Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba tallied 111 blocks in his last collegiate season with Texas, including a season-high eight against Kansas in late 2017.

Simply put, Bamba was a prolific shot blocker in college and has the chance to do the same in the NBA.

On Wednesday, Bamba had probably the easiest block attempt he’ll face all season during the Magic’s youth academy baseball camp.

Posted to Twitter, a 5-second video shows Bamba blocking the young fan’s attempted shot.

The caption read, “Sorry kid! (Bamba) ‘greets’ a youngster at the Magic Youth Academy Basketball Camp presented by @UHC this afternoon.”



