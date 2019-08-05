Tampa Bay Rays
The Miami Marlins showed a video highlight. It sparked a Twitter beef with the Rays
In the midst of sweeping the Miami Marlins and extending their winning streak to six games, the Tampa Bay Rays got into a Twitter fight with their in-state rivals.
On Saturday, the Marlins and Rays back-and-forth that extended into Sunday following the Rays’ sweep of the Fish.
It started when the Marlins posted a video showing outfielder Brian Anderson throwing Austin Meadows, of the Rays, out at home plate after trying to score in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Rays’ official Twitter account replied, “show the final out.”
The Marlins responded with a joke about the Rays potential future move to Montreal, and it continued from there following the sweep.
Here’s the thread:
