The Miami Marlins showed a video highlight. It sparked a Twitter beef with the Rays

Martin Prado #14 of the Miami Marlins scores in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug. 04, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays engage in a Twitter fight during weekend series. Getty Images

In the midst of sweeping the Miami Marlins and extending their winning streak to six games, the Tampa Bay Rays got into a Twitter fight with their in-state rivals.

On Saturday, the Marlins and Rays back-and-forth that extended into Sunday following the Rays’ sweep of the Fish.

It started when the Marlins posted a video showing outfielder Brian Anderson throwing Austin Meadows, of the Rays, out at home plate after trying to score in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Rays’ official Twitter account replied, “show the final out.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Marlins responded with a joke about the Rays potential future move to Montreal, and it continued from there following the sweep.

Here’s the thread:

show the final out — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019

here's the broom we just used on you, so you can clean them up.



— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019

yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

you're literally the team that just got swept, log off. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019