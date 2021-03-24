Celebrity sighting in Bradenton. Actress Vanessa Hudgens cheers Pirates’ Cole Tucker

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was in Bradenton on Tuesday to watch boyfriend Cole Tucker play for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game at LECOM Park on March 23, 2021. Screenshot Instagram @vanessahudgens

Pittsburgh Pirates utilityman Cole Tucker had a No. 1 fan in attendance during Tuesday’s spring training game at Bradenton’s LECOM Park.

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, who is currently dating Tucker, posted to social media from the game.

The caption on her Instagram post read, “Do u like sports? Cause we do.”

Hudgens is in the photo with singer GG Magree, with both wearing masks per MLB’s COVID-19 safety protocols, according to TMZ and EOnline.com.

Hudgens, 32, and Tucker, 24, went public with their relationship in February with Hudgens’ Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

Tucker went 0 for 2 with a broken-bat groundout as the Pirates’ designated hitter in their 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Pirates optioned Tucker to the minors on Wednesday.