Pittsburgh Pirates announce limited capacity for upcoming spring in Bradenton

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Monday COVID-19 safety protocols for spring training at Bradenton’s LECOM Park this year.

The Pirates stated a plan for “approximately 25 percent capacity throughout the park, with tickets being made available with seating pod allotments of two and four per transaction,” in a press release.

Presale tickets takes place online between 10 a.m. Wednesday and Sunday.

Season-ticket holders are given first priority to choose their seating location through their MyTix account on Pirates.com, according to the press release.

New season-ticket packages are not available this season due to the health and safety protocols and limited capacity brought forth by the current global coronavirus pandemic.

The home opener is scheduled for Feb. 28 against the Atlanta Braves. LECOM Park is slated to host 17 games this spring.

The last spring training game played at LECOM was on March 12, just as Major League Baseball shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed the start of the season until last summer.

For more information, call the LECOM Box Office at 941-747-3031 or check out Pirates.com/springtraining.