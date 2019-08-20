Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates announce their 2020 spring training schedule. Here are the highlights
LECOM Park vantage point: Behind home plate
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their 2020 spring training schedule on Monday.
The 2020 Grapefruit League season will mark the 52nd year the Pirates have trained in Bradenton.
There are 16 home games at LECOM Park, with the opener scheduled for Feb. 22 against the Minnesota Twins.
The Pirates are scheduled to play 33 games during the Grapefruit League season.
Other highlights from the Pirates’ 2020 home spring schedule:
▪ Feb. 26: The 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox make their lone trip to Bradenton of the spring.
▪ March 7: The New York Yankees make their lone appearance at LECOM Park.
▪ March 13: The Pirates host the Twins under the lights at LECOM.
▪ March 17: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to Bradenton for a St. Patrick’s Day matchup.
▪ March 22: The Tampa Bay Rays come to LECOM Park for a preview of their Opening Day meeting.
▪ March 23: The Pirates close the home portion of the Grapefruit League season by hosting the Detroit Tigers.
Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 spring training schedule
Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota Twins
Feb. 23* vs. Detroit Tigers
Feb. 23* at Philadelphia Phillies (Clearwater)
Feb. 24 at New York Yankees (Tampa)
Peb. 25 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Feb. 26 vs. Boston Red Sox
Feb. 27 at Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota)
Feb. 28 vs. Baltimore Orioles
Feb. 29 at Minnesota Twins (Fort Myers)
March 1 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
March 2 at Toronto Blue Jays (Dunedin)
March 3 Off
March 4* vs. Atlanta Braves
March 4* at Philadelphia Phillies (Clearwater)
March 5 at Tampa Bay Rays (Port Charlotte)
March 6 at Toronto Blue Jays (Dunedin)
March 7 vs. New York Yankees
March 8 at Tampa Bay Rays (Port Charlotte)
March 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
March 10 at Detroit Tigers (Lakeland)
March 11 Off
March 12 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
March 13 vs. Minnesota Twins
March 14 at Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota)
March 15 at Philadelphia Phillies (Clearwater)
March 16* vs. Detroit Tigers
March 16* at Boston Red Sox (Fort Myers)
March 17 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
March 18 at New York Yankees (Tampa)
March 19 vs. Baltimore Orioles
March 20 at Detroit Tigers (Lakeland)
March 21 at Atlanta Braves (North Port)
March 22 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
March 23 vs. Detroit Tigers
March 24 at Detroit Tigers (Lakeland)
*-split-squad game
