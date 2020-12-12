Miami Central’s QB’s 6 touchdowns too much for Palmetto in state semifinal game

There’s never a question about whether Miami Central is going to be able to run the ball. When the season began, Central knew it would be a state championship contender no matter what the passing attack looked like. The Rockets have one of the best running backs in the state and a defense loaded with blue-chip talent.

Roland Smith knew there was another dimension waiting, though. Keyone Jenkins transferred to Central from Carol City ahead of the season and the coach envisioned a future where his sophomore quarterback felt comfortable in the Rockets’ offense. He finally saw it come together Friday in a 47-20 win against Palmetto.

“As soon as he picked up this offense,” Smith said. “the sky’s the limit.”

Just in time for the Class 6A championship, the future has arrived.”

Jenkins picked apart the Tigers in the 6A semifinals at Traz Powell Stadium to send Central back to the state title game for the second straight year. The quarterback went 16 of 22 for 366 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and ran in a two-point conversion/

With Jenkins now in total command, the Rockets (7-1) will face Lake Minneola in the 6A championship next Friday in Tallahassee. Central is one win away from repeating as the 6A champion.

“It’s my first time,” Jenkins said. “I’m so excited, but the mission’s not over.”

With the Tigers (9-4) selling out to stop star running back Amari Daniels, Jenkins took the lead for the first time as a Rocket.

Although Daniels finished with 111 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, 51 of those yards came on a long touchdown late in the third quarter and the senior was a virtual non-factor in the first. Daniels, who’s orally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, had just 13 yards on nine carries at halftime and at one point he had 11 carries for 9 yards.

“We thought we were going to run it down their throats,” Jenkins said.

Still, Central took a 27-7 lead into halftime in Miami, with Jenkins accounting for all four touchdowns.

Palmetto scored first midway through the first quarter after the Rockets’ opening drive lasted just four plays and ended with a botched snap on a punt. Tigers wide receiver Jacquez Hughes took a jet sweep 12 yards into the end zone with the short field and Palmetto took an early 7-0 lead.

It lasted mere seconds. On the first play of the Rockets’ next drive, Jenkins heaved a deep ball to Yulkeith Brown and the star athlete pulled in a 74-yard touchdown.

Texas A&M commit Yulkeith Brown with a 79-yars touchdown on the first play of Central's next drive, but Rockets fail on the two-point conversion. Palmetto leads 7-6. pic.twitter.com/PHLAATSeR6 — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) December 12, 2020

“That turned us up,” Jenkins said.

Central scored on four of its last five drives to end the half. On their next drive, the Rockets faced third and goal from the 10, and Jenkins faked a handoff to Daniels and power into the end zone while nearly the entire Palmetto defense followed the tailback. On the next, Jenkins connected for another deep ball, this time hitting wide receiver Robert McMinn for a 54-yard touchdown after he burned a defensive back. Just before halftime, Jenkins added another touchdown, firing a 10-yard touchdown pass to McMinn on a slant.

Keyone Jenkins to Robert McMinn for a 54-yard touchdown. Central leads 21-7. (And Miami commit Laurence Seymore absolutely devours an edge rusher at right tackle.) pic.twitter.com/7eRiVqdz2l — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) December 12, 2020

McMinn finished with three catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns, but Brown was the consistent No. 1 threat for Jenkins. The Texas A&M commit finished with eight catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

“We feel like we’ve got the best receivers in the state, in the nation,” Smith said, “and we’re going to go to the 1-on-1 matchups.”

Said Jenkins: “If they’re going to stack the box, we’re going to throw the ball.”

At halftime, Jenkins was 11 of 12 for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and he started off 13 of 16 for 334 yards before he finally had consecutive incomplete passes.

The Tigers actually shut out Central for nearly the entire third quarter and cut the Rockets’ lead to 27-14 with 4:22 left in the period, then Palmetto even forced a punt.

Central’s defense made a stand, though, and forced a three-and-out. The inevitable Daniels explosion came two plays later and he raced for a 51-yard touchdown with 17.8 seconds left in the quarter, pushing the Rockets’ lead back to 33-14. In the fourth quarter, Jenkins threw two more touchdowns to ice the win.

It was a matter of time. Texas A&M commit Amari Daniels gets loose for a 51-yard touchdown and Central leads 33-14 late in the third. pic.twitter.com/78jkjFtwmp — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) December 12, 2020

Although the COVID-19 pandemic meant Jenkins’ integration at Central has been rushed, Smith never doubted the heights the quarterback could hit once he felt comfortable. Jenkins has been a varsity starter since he was in eighth grade at Mater Academy Charter. Now he’ll have a chance to win his first state title.

“I told you as he gets better, our offense is going to get better because we’ve got a potent running back,” Smith said. “When we’ve got a chance to throw and run, we’re going to be hard to stop offensively.”