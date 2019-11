Manatee High advanced to the Class 7A-Region 3 final with a 31-28 victory on the road against New Port Richey Mitchell.

Next week in Bradenton, the Hurricanes will play a rematch against district rival Venice.

The Hurricanes on Oct. 25 beat the Indians, 30-13, to win a district title

The winner on Friday will advance to the state semifinals.

