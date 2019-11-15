Back from injury, Manatee running back pushing it to the next level

Manatee High running back Napoleon Harris sensed something was wrong during the Hurricanes’ Week 5 game against Lakeland Kathleen. The senior felt like he was being tentative as he made his season debut after returning from a torn left ACL suffered last year.

Harris asked teammate Jamil Williams if he thought Harris was running hard enough. The response: no. That pushed Harris to run harder and not worry about reinjuring himself.

Harris scored touchdowns in each of his next two games, rushed for 142 yards and two scores against Venice and sparked the Hurricanes’ 35-7 win against Largo Pinellas Park last week with a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the opening round of the Class 7A-Region 3 playoffs.

Just how important Harris has been to the Hurricanes can be seen in their record. They are 7-0 this season when he plays, 0-4 when he doesn’t.

“He’s the leader,” Hurricanes coach Yusuf Shakir said. “He sets the tone for how we practice, how we play, how we do everything. He’s got that juice, that energizing level for everybody around him. He just loves to practice, he just loves to play, and that’s infectious.”

The third-seeded Hurricanes (7-4) play on Friday at the second-seeded New Port Richey Mitchell (10-1) in the 7A-3 semifinals. The Mustangs pose a major challenge despite their lone loss coming in a 29-19 defeat against Pinellas Park in September.

Mitchell has averaged 45.5 points per game, with its offense led by junior quarterback Ezra Brennan, who has thrown for 2,063 yards and 28 touchdowns, and senior running back Tyler Williams, who has rushed for 1,260 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“The quarterback does a very good job of managing their offense,” Shakir said. “They’re precise offensively. They run a good scheme. They execute very well.”

Harris will be running against a defense that has given up an average of 16.5 points per game, has allowed more than 20 points just three times, and has three players with at least 73 tackles.

“They’re very fast moving to the ball,” Harris said. “I’ve got to keep my head on a swivel.”

Of course, Harris, who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, can be difficult to tackle, something Shakir noticed immediately when he became the Hurricanes’ coach in Harris’ sophomore year.

Harris had been playing slot receiver, but Shakir decided to move him to running back. It would be easier to hand the ball off to Harris, Shakir’s thinking went, rather than attempt a pass to him.

“He’s just been explosive ever since,” Shakir said. “He brings that elite-level speed and quickness and explosiveness. He’s just an all-around back, very physical and fast.”

Harris was upset he couldn’t finish his junior season after suffering his injury during his team’s Week 4 game last year. After the lengthy rehabilitation process, he spent the first few weeks of this season bonding with teammates and preparing himself mentally to play.

He’s grateful the Hurricanes are still playing.

“I feel very, very proud of my team and my O-line,” Harris said. “I’m thankful for another chance to play and to show what I really have.”