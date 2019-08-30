Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 2 score updates for Manatee County teams

Former Buccaneer, Gator to coach at Manatee Jacquez Green, a former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer will be an assistant coach at Manatee High. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jacquez Green, a former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer will be an assistant coach at Manatee High.

Week 2 of the high school football season is here.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.

Week 2 scoreboard

Friday’s games

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Catholic, 7 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.

Saint Stephen’s at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7 p.m.

Auburndale at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Manatee at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota Riverview at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Miami Norland at IMG Academy National, canceled

Thursday’s results

Lakewood Ranch 19, Englewood Lemon Bay 9

Fort Pierce John Carroll Catholic 42, IMG Academy Varsity 7