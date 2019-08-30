High School Football
Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 2 score updates for Manatee County teams
Week 2 of the high school football season is here.
Follow along — and check back often — for score updates from games involving Manatee County teams.
Week 2 scoreboard
Friday’s games
Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Catholic, 7 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7 p.m.
Auburndale at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Manatee at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
Sarasota Riverview at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
Southeast at Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Miami Norland at IMG Academy National, canceled
Thursday’s results
Lakewood Ranch 19, Englewood Lemon Bay 9
Fort Pierce John Carroll Catholic 42, IMG Academy Varsity 7
