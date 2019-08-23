High School Football
Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 1 score updates for Manatee County teams
Week 1 of the high school football season has arrived.
Follow along — and check back often — for score updates for Manatee County teams.
Friday’s scores
Bradenton Christian at Largo Indian Rocks Christian, 7 p.m.
Fort Myers Canterbury at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Bayshore at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Booker, 7:30 p.m.
IMG Academy National at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Cape Coral Ida Baker, 7:30 p.m.
Largo at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
Largo Pinellas Park at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Grant Career & Technical at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.
