Friday night lights: Follow along for Week 1 score updates for Manatee County teams

Herald staff report

Week 1 of the high school football season has arrived.

Follow along — and check back often — for score updates for Manatee County teams.

Friday’s scores

Bradenton Christian at Largo Indian Rocks Christian, 7 p.m.

Fort Myers Canterbury at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Bayshore at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy National at Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Cape Coral Ida Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Largo at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Largo Pinellas Park at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Grant Career & Technical at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.

