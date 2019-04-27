Former Manatee High Star Demarcus Christmas drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Reporter Gregg Bell on what shocked Pete Carroll about the Seahawks’ 2019 draft that had SO many moves The Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell on what shocked coach Pete Carroll about the Seahawks’ 2019 NFL draft that had SO many moves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell on what shocked coach Pete Carroll about the Seahawks’ 2019 NFL draft that had SO many moves.

For the first time since 2013, a former Manatee High star was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Demarcus Christmas, who started on Florida State’s defensive line, with the 209th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Christmas, a 6-4, 294-pound defensive tackle, was the first former Manatee High Hurricane to get selected in the NFL Draft since the Jacksonville Jaguars picked wide receiver Ace Sanders (South Carolina) in 2013.

“Christmas possesses above-average height with average bulk for the position. He flashes power as a bull rusher but is more disruptive than productive as a pass-rusher,” ESPN wrote in their draft evaluation. “He occasionally gets the QB off his spot by driving the interior OL backward. Christmas has a thick trunk and adequate power, but he is not a two-gap type. His takeoff quickness is average at best, but he has a good motor; if he has a chance to make the play, he’ll lay it all on the line. He has adequate toughness but is certainly not a glass-eater.”





Christmas started 38 of the 51 games he played in for the Seminoles, finishing with 105 tackles, 10.5 for a loss with 3.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.