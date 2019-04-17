Highlights from the 2018 season for Manatee County football teams Here are some highlights from the 2018 season for Manatee County football teams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some highlights from the 2018 season for Manatee County football teams.

Braden River High rising senior running back Brian Battie has amassed 10 offers from college football programs.

He won’t have to go far from Manatee County after committing to the University of South Florida, according to a social media post Wednesday.

Part of the #20Strong recruiting class, Battie becomes the fourth player to commit to the Bulls and coach Charlie Strong for next year’s class. And he’s the third player in the past five days to commit to USF. He picked up his USF offer on April 5.

Battie ran for 2,133 yards on 249 carries last fall at Braden River. That’s an 8.6 yards per carry average. He had nine games of more than 100 rushing yards, while scoring 28 touchdowns on the ground.

At 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Battie flashed his breakaway speed throughout the 2018 season as Braden River reached the second round of the playoffs.

Battie isn’t locked into the Bulls until he signs a national letter of intent binding him with the school. The earliest that can be done is during the NCAA’s early signing period in December. Players not signing then can sign in February on National Signing Day.

Battie’s other offers include Kansas State, Cincinnati, UConn, Akron, Buffalo, Middle Tennessee State, Northern Illinois, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern.