Bradenton Christian has a new head football coach. And he comes from a rival school

Bradenton Christian named a new football coach on Tuesday, tapping an assistant from a nearby rival to lead the Panthers in 2019.
Saint Stephen’s offensive coordinator Greg Williford was announced as Bradenton Christian’s new head football coach on Tuesday.
Prior to his five years with the Falcons, Williford was an assistant coach at Bayshore High and Braden River High.
A Tennessee native, this is Williford’s first head coaching position.
Dan Fort resigned as the Panthers’ football coach in November to become the program’s athletic director.
