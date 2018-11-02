The prep football regular season is complete. These teams likely headed for the playoffs

The countless offseason conditioning workouts, the grueling training camp practices and 10 regular-season contests have given way to perhaps the hardest game of all.
The waiting game.
With Friday night marking the end of the high school football regular season in Manatee County, those teams with playoff aspirations can only sit back and await their postseason fate.
The Florida High School Athletic Association will reveal the playoff field at 11 a.m. Sunday.
With the regular season now complete, here’s where Manatee County’s playoff hopefuls stand:
▪ Braden River took care of business with a 49-31 win over visiting St. Petersburg, seemingly paving the way for Palmetto to earn a playoff spot. The Pirates (8-2) will be either the first or second at-large team from Class 7A-Region 3 and face either District 12 champ Fort Myers Riverdale or District 9 champ Plant City.
▪ Cardinal Mooney was looking to solidify the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in Class 3A-Region 3, but a 30-6 loss to Booker could prove costly. The Cougars (8-2) entered the week 0.11 points ahead of idle Tampa Berkeley Prep (6-3) for the second seed. Mooney beat Berkeley 28-17 on Sept. 7, which could help the Cougars secure the first-round bye.
▪ Manatee entered its season finale against Venice positioned as the No. 7 seed in Class 8A-Region 2, and a 44-13 loss to the defending 7A state champion Indians likely won’t change that. The Hurricanes (6-4) could face District 7 champ Kissimmee Osceola in a rematch of a 2017 first-round game won by the Kowboys, 44-16.
▪ Palmetto entered Friday tied with St. Petersburg for the eighth and final spot in Class 7A-Region 3 and needing a win and help to earn its second straight postseason berth. The Tigers (7-3) got both, winning 40-16 at 6A-District 10 champ Punta Gorda Charlotte as Braden River was finishing off St. Pete 49-31. A Palmetto-Venice first-round matchup seems likely; the Indians beat the Tigers 56-28 on Oct. 26.
▪ Southeast needed a victory at Port Charlotte and a lot of help to keep its slim hopes in Class 5A-Region 3 alive, but the Seminoles (4-6) lost 21-18, ending their postseason aspirations.
SSAC playoffs: Saint Stephen’s advances
Saint Stephen’s just keeps winning.
The Falcons beat visiting St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 41-3 to advance to the Coral League championship game. The win was their eighth in a row after having a 22-game winning streak snapped earlier this season and fourth in a row against the Chargers (5-3).
“Tonight was one of those games where our kids came out, and we made some things happen,” Falcons coach Tod Creneti said. “We definitely have some things to look at on film and improve upon, but we’re excited to be moving forward.”
Falcons quarterback Xavier Williams led the way, completing 6 of 13 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Falcons wide receiver Jordan Edwards, who had a touchdown reception himself, also threw a 22-yard touchdown.
The Falcons (9-1) will play Mount Dora Christian Academy, a 21-3 winner over Out-of-Door Academy, at home next Saturday in the Coral League championship game. Saint Stephen’s last played MDCA in September 2008, winning 45-6.
The Falcons are two wins shy of their third consecutive SSAC state championship.
“First, we need to get a look at what happened tonight and see what we can build on and get ready for those guys because it’s against a very good team,” Crenati said.
Bradenton Herald correspondent Daniel Paulling contributed to this report.
