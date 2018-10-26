Palmetto takes on Venice as Manatee prep football season plays out

Douglas football coach Willis “Peanut” May explains how the team is honoring the 17 victims who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting including assistant coach Aaron Feis. Douglas lost to North Miami Beach 24-12 in Thursday’s spring game.
New York police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan on October 25, 2018. It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.
Suspicious devices were sent to several locations in New York, including Time Warner Center, home to CNN’s New York offices, and the home of Hillary Clinton. Another package was addressed to former president Barack Obama.
A suspicious package was found near the office of the former chairwoman of the DNC on Oct. 24, 2018. Police in Sunrise, FL, asked people to stay away from Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, where Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located.
At a private fundraising event for Donna Shalala in Miami, Hillary Clinton first spoke about recent bomb threats against her and the Obamas and CNN. News broke of the bomb threats shortly before the fundraising event Wednesday morning, Oct. 24, 2018.
A "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's Chappaqua New York home on October 24, 2018. Police in New Castle, NY say they helped the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County investigate a suspicious package.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is the public face of a multi-million dollar, five-year effort that’s being spearheaded by The Hispanic Federation and includes heavy-hitters like Starbucks, Nespresso and the Rockefeller Foundation.