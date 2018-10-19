Prep football in Manatee County heads into the season’s final weeks

High School Football

Southeast’s inexperience shows in loss to Wauchula Hardee as playoff hopes take hit

By Ed Scott

Herald correspondent

October 19, 2018 10:54 PM

Bradenton

The Southeast High football team was looking for a dose of hope.

Playing well might have improved the Seminoles’ chance of earning a spot in the state playoffs. Instead, they received a dose of reality.

Ellis Hodges rushed 12 times for 77 yards and scored three first-half touchdowns as Wauchula Hardee defeated Southeast 30-6 in a Class 5A-District 11 game Friday night at Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.

Hardee (8-0, 4-0) took advantage of a handful of Southeast mistakes to take a 20-0 halftime lead, held serve in the second half and rode back to Wauchula happy.

“We hurt ourselves,” Southeast head coach Brett Timmons said. “Penalties. Miscues offensively put our defense in a bad situation. These are things that we’ve been trying to work on and fix all year, and it caught up to us.”

After Southeast (4-4, 2-2) lost the ball on a fumble early in the first quarter, Hodges scored for the Wildcats on a 16-yard run. The kick by Leo Duarte was good, giving Hardee a 7-0 lead with 7:17 left in the quarter.

On Southeast’s next possession Hardee recovered the ball after a bad snap on a punt attempt and had the ball on the Noles’ 30-yard-line. However, Southeast held on fourth down, giving the Homecoming crowd a glimmer of hope.

Then, after a Southeast punt, Hodges caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from James Person. A two-point conversion was unsuccessful as the Wildcats led 13-0 with 7:13 left in the second quarter.

Hardee went up 20-0 about a minute later. Hardee Pace recovered a fumble for the Wildcats after a bad Southeast snap, giving the Wildcats a first down on the Southeast 3-yard line. Hodges then scored on a 2-yard run.

Duarte’s kick was good and the Wildcats appeared poised to make a run at a running clock. But all Hardee could manage during the rest of the half was a 43-yard field goal attempt, which Duarte missed.

Southeast struck first in the second half. Eli Daniels recovered a fumble and ran 40 yards for a touchdown with 9:09 left in the third.

“He was so fast the camera could not keep up with him,” a voice in the press box said.

The touchdown cut the deficit to 20-6 and inspired the fans.

The Southeast defense, however, allowed the Wildcats to drive the ball down the field, where Duarte made a 26-yard field goal to extend Hardee’s lead to 23-6.

After a rare Hardee punt, the Wildcats’ Caden Dunlap recovered a Southeast fumble and ran it back a short distance to the Southeast 2-yard line.

A delay-of-game penalty was called, pushing the Wildcats back 5 yards. Hodges was then stopped at the 7 and gained three on second down. Then Person rolled right and threw left, across his body. He connected with Issac Moreno on a long toss that went into the scorebook as only a 4-yard scoring play. The kick was good as Hardee led 30-6 with 6:46 remaining.

“Experience is the key,” Timmons said. “They are a junior- and senior-laden team and we are primarily sophomores, and it showed.”

Southeast will host Booker in its next game, Friday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m., and closes out the regular season at Port Charlotte on Nov. 2.

