Just kickin’ it: Meet the Cardinal Mooney kicker raising money for cancer research

Cardinal Mooney High senior Anthony Einhorn didn’t start this season well. The kicker lined up on his team’s practice field for a kickoff during the first week of preseason camp in August, slipped in mud when he planted his left foot and fell.
After the lighthearted moment, the Bradenton resident moved the tee over a few feet, proceeded to kick the ball deep and has made himself a big part of the Cougars offense. He’s gone 2 for 3 on field goals and 21 for 22 on PATs, giving the Cougars a reliable kicker.
“We’ve been very pleased with his field goal and extra point activity,” Cougars coach Paul Maechtle said. “You always want to score, but if you come away with at least three (points) inside the 30-yard line, the 25-yard line, that means they’ve got to score one more time.”
But Einhorn’s success has a much larger meaning than helping the Cougars, who are off to a 5-0 start and host Southeast on Friday night.
While attending a kicking camp during the summer, he learned from a fellow kicker about Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises money for research into new treatments and cures for pediatric cancer, and the Kick-It campaign, which kickers across the country have used to raise money through pledges for every field goal or extra point they kick.
Einhorn decided to participate because some of his mom’s friends have battled cancer. He’s already received pledges totaling $1,350, greater than his goal of $1,000.
“As people donate, you see that money go up and then it’ll say 18 hours of cancer research has been covered for a child,” Einhorn said. “That’s pretty inspirational.”
Einhorn hopes to continue kicking in college, something that didn’t seem likely a few years ago. He played defense in soccer while growing up and showed off his strong right leg when doing goal kicks in place of the goalkeeper. Einhorn’s ability to kick the ball to half-field in those situations led to his travel coach suggesting Einhorn look into kicking in football.
Einhorn played both football and soccer his freshman year before deciding to focus full-time on football midway through his sophomore year. He kicked occasionally last season for the Cougars behind the since-graduated Ryan Blechta before taking over the starting role this year.
“Anthony is a strong and consistent kicker who has shown the ability to make field goals upwards of 50 yards in competition,” said Brandon Kornblue, a former kicker at Michigan and Einhorn’s private coach. “His technique has shown continued improvement over the last couple years. His kickoffs are good, but if he can increase his distance by 5 yards and his hang time, it will propel him to the next level.”
Einhorn, who was ranked the No. 152 senior kicker in the country by Chris Sailer Kicking, doesn’t have any scholarship offers but when on an unofficial visit to Miami in September, he spoke with the Hurricanes coaching staff about possibly walking on.
Kornblue said Einhorn also has received recruiting interest from Stetson.
Einhorn hopes to make a 50-yard field goal in a game, but he’s focused on continuing to hit his field goals and PATs and having more touchbacks on his kickoffs to help the Cougars go deep into the playoffs.
“I trust him to go out on the field and kick,” Maechtle said. “As long as he’s kicking them through the uprights, we leave him along and try not to overcoach him and let him do his thing.”
Week 7 schedule
Orlando West Oaks at IMG White, 7 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bayshore Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Booker at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
North Port at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Manatee at Palm Harbor University, 7:30 p.m.
