Southeast wins its third straight game. And ends Bayshore’s perfect start to the season

Southeast High coach Brett Timmons didn’t have to think long to come up with a model for building his program.
The first-year Seminoles coach wants his team to have a defense like the one he played on when they won state championships in 1993 and 1994.
The Seminoles defense looks like it’s getting there after the team’s 24-7 home win on Friday night against Bayshore, which had minus-47 rushing yards on 21 carries. The Seminoles’ defensive dominance came after allowing just 12 points the previous two weeks.
“Everybody was talking about how great Bayshore’s defense was, but I think people forgot we play defense over here at Southeast High School,” Timmons said. “We wanted to let people know Southeast plays defense, too. We’re holding on to that tradition at Southeast football, which is known for tough, hard-nosed defense.”
The Seminoles (3-1, 1-0 Class 5A-District 11) have won 13 of 14 games against the Bruins (3-1, 0-1 Class 5A-11) with the only loss in that stretch being a forfeited victory last season.
The Bruins received solid performances from senior quarterback Corey VonBorstel, who completed 14 of 30 yards for 233 yards, and senior wide receiver Le’Quayvaious Greene, who caught nine passes for 83 yards. But the team struggled to get its rush offense going.
“There was no run game,” Bayshore coach John Biezuns said. “There was a very limited pass game. Blocks weren’t there. As a head coach, I take responsibility. We’ve scored seven points in 10 quarters.
“Offensively, we’re not very good. Obviously, we as coaches need to find the best personnel, whoever that is, whether we’ve got to do something different.”
Seminoles quarterback Maleek Huggins completed 7 of 16 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and his team rushed for 211 yards on 31 carries.
A strong offense matched with Southeast’s defense can help the team continue its great start. And the defense should take another step forward in two weeks, when defensive lineman and University of Central Florida commit Kam’ron Green returns from a torn left ACL.
Both Bayshore and Southeast have byes next week before returning to the field on Sept. 28. Bayshore will host Booker, a team it has lost two in a row and five of six against, and Southeast starts a three-game road stretch against DeSoto County, which the Seminoles had beaten two consecutive games before having to forfeit last year’s victory.
“(The 1-0 district record is) the first step,” Timmons said. “It’s the first step of many. We go into the bye week 3-1. Now we got to rest up, heal up for a tough DeSoto team. With this new playoff system, the only thing you can control is you can win your district. Everything is based on points. Right now, we’re trying to control our destiny.”
