It wasn’t pretty, but Bayshore improves to 3-0. Here’s how the Bruins achieved the feat

Bayshore High coach John Biezuns will take this.
The perfect record following his team’s 8-0 win on Friday night against Cape Coral Island Coast? Three consecutive wins for the first time in program history since 2005, the last year the Bruins reached the playoffs? Some momentum heading into district play?
Yeah, this doesn’t sound too bad.
“I am happy overall,” Biezuns said. “I think tonight’s performance was not one of those where you leave thrilled, but at the end of the day, we’re 3-0. It’s been a long time coming for this school and this community, for the coaches, for the alumni I see at the gas station and they’re like, ‘Wow, winning streak.’ It’s nice.”
The Bruins defense — no surprise — came through once again, which allowed the Bruins to reach at least three wins for just the third time in the past six seasons.
Bruins defensive tackle Austin Emerson recovered a fumble that went over Island Coast quarterback Jason Joseph’s head and into the end zone for a touchdown with 2:07 left in the first quarter. Bruins defense end Bryce Brewer also forced Joseph to commit an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, leading to a safety that extended his team’s lead to 8-0 late in the fourth.
The Bruins had their second shutout of the season, allowed just 124 yards and forced three turnovers. But not everything was perfect.
The Bruins gained just 158 yards, with 43 coming on 26 rush attempts. Their performance came against a team that’s 0-3 and has now lost 12 consecutive games.
“(The offensive performance was) dismal,” Biezuns said. “There’s no doubt. I’m surprised we even had that (many yards). Bottom line is our running back (Eishinner Sanon) is obviously on one leg. Quarterback play needs to be better, decision-making, everything. There’s times where it looks great and there’s times where you kind of scratch your head. But you’re coaching high school kids and high school kids are going to do things that you scratch your head at.”
Still, the Bruins have three wins in three games heading into their 7:30 p.m. road game next Friday against Southeast High. They’ve lost 12 of their past 13 games against Southeast with their only win in that portion of the series coming because of a forfeit last season.
The Bruins offensive coordinator and running backs coach coached at Southeast last season, and they have one player who transferred from there in the offseason and one who transferred there.
“Obviously, people know each other,” Biezuns said. “They’ve got more history than Bayshore has with their state titles and (former coach) Paul Maechtle and some of those names, but it’ll be a war. I’ll be honest. It’s a rival game. I like our chances. Three-and-oh, haven’t lost yet.”
