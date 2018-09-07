Southeast gets defensive in beating Lakewood Ranch. Here’s why it was a performance to remember.

Takeaways are moments to remember. Southeast High had four little ones that led to one big memory.
Seminoles defenders recovered four fumbles for touchdowns in the second half as the Seminoles defeated Lakewood Ranch 40-3 on Friday night at Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.
Showers blanketed the field before the game. Southeast first-year head coach Brett Timmons said the elements — “The wet ball and the rain” — played a big role in the outcome as the Seminoles raised their record to 2-1. Ranch fell to 0-3.
“Southeast has traditionally been known to have defense,” Timmons said. “Right now we are trying to rebuild that tradition.”
Southeast took a 7-3 lead on the last play of the first half as quarterback Gabe McDonald connected with Addarius Savage on a 34-yard scoring play.
Then the takeaways — and the memories — began.
The Seminoles went up 14-3 as Eli Washington recovered a fumble — his first of two — and returned it 20 yards for a score with 6:36 left in the third.
Southeast extended its lead to 21-3 on a 35-yard fumble recovery by Javian Mcelern with 4:56 left in the quarter. The Noles went up 27-3 on a 17-yard fumble recovery for a score by Washington.
Washington, who was playing while grieving, returned a fumble for a score for the first time in his high school career. He said his defense executed well. He credits “listening and doing our tasks for the coaches. If the defense hadn’t executed, I would not have been able to make the fumble recoveries. It feels amazing.”
“He had a rough day today,” Timmons said of Washington. “He just channeled all that emotion and played for his friend who passed away today.”
Southeast’s Eli Daniels started the fourth quarter by running 58 yards for a touchdown for a 34-3 lead with 11:44 remaining.
Octavious Calhoun then ran a fumble back 72 yards for a score with 9:22 to go as Southeast went up 40-3.
Lakewood Ranch had taken a 3-0 lead on the first possession of the game as Travis Freeman capped a 74-yard drive with a 36-yard field goal.
Ranch fullback Drake Theriot rushed 29 times for 100 yards.
Palmetto 42, Sarasota Riverview 35: Johnny Jones scored on a 1-yard run with 32 seconds to go, and the host Tigers (2-1) overcame deficits of 14-0 and 21-7 to beat the Rams.
