It’s Gameday! Here’s what you need to know for Week 2 of the high school football season

You won’t have to look far for a high school football game on Friday night, as Week 2 will feature five games being played in Manatee County. Add Cardinal Mooney and Out-of-Door Academy both at home, and fans have two more options for fulfilling their Friday football fix.
The Palmetto-Manatee and Lakewood Ranch-Bayshore matchups highlight the Week 2 slate. Factor in IMG Academy, Saint Stephen’s and Southeast also hosting games, and there are no shortage of options.
Enjoy all of the action.
Here are storylines to watch for Manatee County teams as kickoff approaches for Week 2:
Bayshore
The Bruins won three games last season. They could have two victories this season before the calendar flips to September. Indeed, Bayshore seems to be coming of age under third-year coach John Biezuns, whose team welcomes Lakewood Ranch for its home opener. Last week, the Bruins got rushing touchdowns from Eishinner Sanon (two) and Zy’darrian James, forced six turnovers and recorded their first shutout since 2012 in topping Sarasota 24-0. With a victory over Lakewood Ranch, Bayshore could be well on its way to its first winning season since 2004.
Braden River
Coming off their first season-opening loss since 2011, the Pirates hit the road for the second straight week to face a Clearwater team coming off a 47-0 rout of Dunedin. Braden River coach Curt Bradley will serve the final game of his three-game suspension, and 2017 Herald offensive player of the year Knowledge McDaniel — who was ruled ineligible by the FHSAA for one year for receiving impermissible benefits — will have his appeal heard next Thursday. Beat Clearwater and get a favorable ruling on McDaniel, and the Pirates will have momentum heading into their home opener against Manatee.
Bradenton Christian
After having their opener against Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep canceled because of inclement weather, the Panthers will get their season going with a road game at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep. Bradenton Christian won last season’s meeting 26-13, the first of the Panthers’ four victories in 2017.
Cardinal Mooney
Legendary coach Paul Maechtle’s return to the sideline as a head coach after a four-year absence was a resounding success as the Cougars edged Fort Myers Bishop Verot 28-25. For Maechtle, who guided Southeast to two state titles during his 33-year run with the Seminoles, it was his first win as coach since November 2013, his final season at Southeast. The Cougars will look to give Maechtle his second win in two weeks as IMG Academy’s White team visits John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium.
IMG Academy
The Ascenders will take a 38-game winning streak into Friday’s game against Miami Norland, the first of five games that IMG — ranked No. 1 nationally in the USA Today Super25 and No. 6 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 — will play in Bradenton this season. Four-star running back Noah Cain had a pair of rushing touchdowns last week as IMG routed Pine-Richland 42-0 in Gibsonia, Pa. IMG faces three teams from Florida this season, all at home. Miami Northwestern visits on Sept. 29 and Clearwater Superior Collegiate comes to town on Oct. 12. This is the first meeting between IMG and Norland.
Lakewood Ranch
After a chance for victory in Christopher Culton’s debut as the Mustangs’ coach slipped away against Cape Coral Ida Baker, Lakewood Ranch hits the road to face Bayshore looking to avoid an 0-2 start. Trailing 21-14 late in the season opener, the Mustangs had a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line but were unable to capitalize and complete the comeback from a 14-point deficit. Getting Culton that initial win in Week 2 could prove difficult on the road against a Bayshore team that appears primed for a breakthrough season.
Manatee
That ridiculously difficult three-game stretch to open season — at Lakeland, home against Palmetto, at Braden River — continues as the Hurricanes welcome a Tigers team that dropped 56 points on Southeast last week. Manatee will look to avenge last season’s loss to Palmetto, the Hurricanes’ first against a county opponent since 2006. Manatee’s defense will face another stiff test after allowing 424 yards — Lakeland running back Demarkcus Bowman had 22 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns — in Week 1. Anthony Squitiri threw two touchdown passes in that 36-14 loss to Lakeland.
Out-of-Door Academy
It will be a quick turnaround for the Thunder, who will be paying for the second time in five days. After routing Fort Myers Canterbury 33-7 on Monday for the first win of the Chris Kempton era, ODA hosts Tampa Bayshore Christian looking to make it back-to-back victories. Quarterback Tyler Beasley sparkled in the season-opening triumph, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Beasley’s favorite target was Filip Svoboda, who had five receptions for 115 yards and a score.
Palmetto
Six touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Marino — three passing and three rushing — got the Tigers off and rolling in Week 1, a 54-7 triumph over Southeast. Week 2 takes Palmetto across the river to face rival Manatee. A 28-point win over the Hurricanes last season — the Tigers’ first against Manatee since 2004 — helped pave the way for Palmetto’s first playoff appearance since 2014. Moreover, Palmetto became the first Manatee County program to beat the Canes since 2006. Marino was sharp in the opener, completing 9 of 12 passes for 186 yards, with his scoring strikes covering 35, 13 and 37 yards.
Saint Stephen’s
After an open date in Week 1, the Falcons will look to extend their 21-game winning streak as they open their quest for a third straight Sunshine State Athletic Conference crown by hosting Tampa Cambridge Christian. How’s this for home-field dominance? Since losing its home opener in 2016, Saint Stephen’s has won 11 straight against visiting teams, outscoring its opponents by a combined 519-132 with three shutouts. Speaking of shutouts: The Falcons blanked Lake Mary Prep 28-0 in their Kickoff Classic two weeks ago.
Southeast
Brett Timmons’ debut as coach of his alma mater was a difficult one, a 54-7 loss at Palmetto that featured five Seminoles turnovers. The good news? Southeast showed the ability to strike with a big play, as Maleek Huggins connected with E’Rion Neris for a 45-yard touchdown. Timmons’ home debut (he was a member of the 1993 and 1994 Southeast team that won state titles under Paul Maechtle) comes against Sarasota, which was shut out in its season-opening loss to Bayshore.
Week 2 schedule
Bradenton Christian at St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep, 7 p.m.
Miami Norland at IMG Academy, 7 p.m.
IMG White at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bayshore Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
Tampa Cambridge Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Braden River at Clearwater, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Sarasota at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
