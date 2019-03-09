Lakewood Ranch falls just short of making history in Class 8A boys basketball title game

Lakewood Ranch’s dream season came up short in Saturday’s Class 8A boys basketball state championship game.
The Mustangs led for much of the title bout with defending state champs Pompano Beach Blanche Ely before the Tigers rallied for a 57-52 victory at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center.
Lakewood Ranch was aiming to become the first Manatee County public school to win a boys basketball state title since Southeast High did it in 1995.
