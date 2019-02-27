High School Basketball

Legendary high school girls basketball coach’s career ends one game short of state final

By Jason Dill

February 27, 2019 07:17 PM

Southeast High girls basketball coach John Harder guides his team in the Class 6A state semifinals against Jacksonville Bishop Kenny at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Lakeland

John Harder’s storied career has come to a close.

His Southeast High girls basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion, 49-48, to Jacksonville Bishop Kenny in the Class 6A state semifinals at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center on Wednesday night.

The Seminoles finished their season with a 25-5 mark.

Southeast was tied with Bishop Kenny heading into the final quarter and held a lead inside the final minute, but Bishop Kenny nailed two late free throws and got a turnover in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

