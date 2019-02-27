Legendary high school girls basketball coach’s career ends one game short of state final

John Harder’s storied career has come to a close.

His Southeast High girls basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion, 49-48, to Jacksonville Bishop Kenny in the Class 6A state semifinals at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center on Wednesday night.

The Seminoles finished their season with a 25-5 mark.

Southeast was tied with Bishop Kenny heading into the final quarter and held a lead inside the final minute, but Bishop Kenny nailed two late free throws and got a turnover in the closing seconds to seal the victory.