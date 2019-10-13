Prep Sports Week in Review: Braden River survives Southeast rally; golf, volleyball playoffs on tap

SHARE COPY LINK

We’ve entered the stretch run of the fall high school sports season. The football playoffs are less than a month away, while golfers and volleyball players throughout Manatee County are competing in district tournaments starting Monday:

FOOTBALL

Braden River 41, Southeast 36: The Pirates led the Seminoles 27-0 late in the first half, and the biggest question seemed to be whether there would be a running clock in the second half.

But Southeast got on the board before halftime, then chipped away in the second half, recovering two straight onside kicks after cutting the deficit to 13 and then five. But Braden River’s defense made a stand, forcing a punt with about three minutes remaining and then running out the clock.

Manatee 52, Sarasota 14: After starting the season 0-3, the Hurricanes have won four straight and find themselves tied for first place in Class 7A-District 10 with Venice.

Manatee travels to Venice to face the Indians (4-3) on Oct. 25 with the district championship on the line. That will be a tough task for the Canes, but considering how the season started, it’s a welcome test, indeed.

Elsewhere: Palmetto continued its pursuit of an undefeated regular season, defeating Punta Gorda Charlotte to improve to 7-0. Bayshore won for the second time in three weeks, knocking off Sarasota Booker 17-13.

Other scores included ... Venice 49, Lakewood Ranch 6 ... Clearwater Central Catholic 48, Cardinal Mooney 7 ... Orlando Christian Prep 32, IMG Academy Varsity 27 ... IMG Academy National 43, Life Christian Academy 16 ... Saint Stephen’s 42, Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 0 ... Out-of-Door Academy 39, Tampa Carrollwood Day 7.

Next Friday’s schedule: Fort Myers Canterbury at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m. ... IMG Academy National at St. Frances Academy (Md.), 7 p.m. ... Oviedo Master’s Academy at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m. ... Bayshore at Tampa Robinson, 7:30 p.m. ... Kissimmee Osceola at Manatee, 7:30 p.m. ... Palmetto at Southeast, 7:30 p.m. ... St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

District tournaments are Monday and Tuesday. Here is where Manatee County teams will be competing:

CLASS 1A-DISTRICT 10 -- Bradenton Christian, Parrish Community, Saint Stephen’s at Class 1A-District 10 Tournament at Dunedin Golf Club, 7:30 a.m. Monday.

CLASS 1A-DISTRICT 11 -- Cardinal Mooney, Out-of-Door Academy at Club Renaissance, Fort Myers, 9 a.m. Monday

CLASS 2A-DISTRICT 10 -- Bayshore, Palmetto, Southeast at Mangrove Bay Golf Course, St. Petersburg, 8 a.m. Tuesday

CLASS 3A-DISTRICT 11 BOYS -- Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee at Sandpiper Golf Club, Sun City Center, 8 a.m. Monday

CLASS 3A-DISTRICT 11 GIRLS -- Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee at Sandpiper Golf Club, Sun City Center, 8 a.m. Tuesday

VOLLEYBALL

Southeast: The Seminoles celebrated Senior Night with a 25-14, 25-16, 27-25 victory against Bayshore on Tuesday night.

Player statistics included Lirian Hernandez (20 assists, 12 digs, five receptions, two kills, one aces), Danielle Marler (12 assists, six kills, five aces, seven digs, three receptions, one block), Reegan Cole (22 digs, nine receptions, five kills), Whitney McDonald (eight kills, four aces, two digs, five receptions, one block) Tasha Williams (five kills, one ace, six digs, nine receptions), Maria Cruz (eight digs, seven receptions, one kill, one ace), Reese Cole (four kills) and Mayra Marino (ace).

Districts: Here is the schedule for this week’s tournaments involving local teams.

MONDAY

Class 3A-District 7 Tournament -- Saint Stephen’s at Out-of-Door Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 6A-District 7 Tournament -- Palmetto at Manatee, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Class 3A-District 7 Tournament -- Saint Stephen’s/ODA winner at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.; Imagine School North Port at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m.

Class 5A-District 7 Tournament -- Bayshore at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Class 6A-District 7 Tournament -- Manatee/Palmetto winner at Braden River, 7 p.m.

Class 7A-District 8 Tournament at Sarasota Riverview -- Lakewood Ranch vs. Naples Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Class 5A-District 7 Tournament -- Bayshore/Southeast at Gulfport Boca Ciega, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Class 3A-District 7 final at Out-of-Door Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 5A-District 7 final at higher seed, 7 p.m.

Class 6A-District 7 final at higher seed, 7 p.m.

Class 7A-District 8 final at Sarasota Riverview, 7 p.m.