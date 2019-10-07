Prep Sports Week in Review: Falcons rally to stun BCS; Mustangs win boys county golf crown

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are a few highlights as well as scores from the past week in Manatee County high school sports:

FOOTBALL

Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, scoring the final 27 points of the game in a 41-33 victory against rival Bradenton Christian on Friday night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

EPIC second-half comeback by the Falcons as they erase a 33-14 Bradenton Christian lead and win, 41-33. Whew! #fearthefalcon pic.twitter.com/IRahQvpEjM — SaintStephensFalcons (@SSESFalcons) October 5, 2019

Friday’s other scores: Braden River 41, Booker 0 ... Fort Myers Bishop Verot 58, Cardinal Mooney 14 ... IMG Academy National 50, Clarkson Football North (Canada) 0 ... Lakewood Ranch 37, Tampa Bay Christian Academy 0 ... Manatee 45, Coconut Creek 19 ... North Port 18, Bayshore 13 ... Saint Stephen’s 41, Bradenton Christian 33 ... Sarasota 24, Southeast 7 ... St. Petersburg Northside Christian 47, Out-of-Door Academy 27. ... Orlando West Oaks Academy at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Lakewood Ranch: The Mustangs won the Manatee County Championship on Saturday at Heritage Harbour Golf Course with a total of 332. Lakewood Ranch was followed by Braden River (337), Saint Stephen’s (340) and Palmetto (421).

Saint Stephen’s Noah Coney shot 75 to earn tournament medalist honors. He was joined on the all-tournamnent team by teammate Beni Long, Braden River’s Aaron Setiawan and Lakewood Ranch’s Stryker Reid and Johnny May.

Bradenton Christian also competed but did not have enough golfers to qualify for the team scores.

Individual scores included:

Lakewood Ranch -- Stryker Reid 82, Johnny May 82, Preston Severs 84, Elijah Ellingson 84

Braden River -- Aaron Setiawan 79, Hunter Wagner 83, Drew Lindbom 86, Brian Choi 89

Saint Stephen’s -- Noah Coney 75, Beni Long 77, Nic Penker 95, Edward Gao 95

Palmetto -- Seth Durrance 95, Gavin Klein 96, Martin Torres 113, Andrew Rhodes 117

Bradenton Christian -- Cooper Smith 92, Coldon Kragt 93, Sam Heintz 102

VOLLEYBALL

Braden RIver: Juniors Sara Hall (24 kills, eight aces, nine digs) and Emma DeCastro (38 assists, five digs, seven aces) led the Pirates to a 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16 victory against Sarasota Christian on Monday.

Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons defeated Sarasota Military Academy 25-8, 25-14, 25-12 on Thursday. It was Senior Night for Saint Stephen’s, which honored seniors Kate Folkens and Sarah Stevens.

Other scores from the past week included:

Monday -- Arcadia DeSoto def. Palmetto 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 ... Sarasota Booker def. Bayshore 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 15-13 ... Sarasota Riverview def. Lakewood Ranch 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.

Tuesday -- Braden River def. Bradenton Christian 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 7-25, 16-14; Gulf Coast HEAT def. Palmetto 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.

Wednesday -- Imagine School North Port def. Palmetto 25-9, 25-10, 25-12; Manatee def. North Port 25-17, 25-14, 25-10; Out-of-Door Academy def. Saint Stephen’s 25-8, 25-11, 25-6; Sarasota Military Academy def. Bayshore 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.

Thursday -- Manatee def. Braden River 25-23, 25-23, 25-14; North Port def. Southeast 25-10, 25-19, 25-6; Palmetto def. Sarasota Booker 25-14, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 15-9; Venice def. Lakewood Ranch 25-18, 25-19, 25-20.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tri-County Meet: The competition, which included schools from Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties, was held Saturday at G.T. Bray.

Congrats to our Girls CC Team - 2nd Place in Manatee County and 2nd Place at the Tri-County Meet!!! So proud of our Lady Pirates. #WeareBR pic.twitter.com/HzvD398wL4 — Braden River HS (@piratenationhs) October 5, 2019

Team results (top 10 plus other local teams): 1. Lakewood Ranch 34, 2. Braden River 96, 3. Out of Door Academy 102, 4. Manatee 112, 5. Punta Gorda Charlotte 116; 6. Venice 145, 7. Sarasota Riverview 194, 8. Englewood Lemon Bay 223, 9. Sarasota 257, 10. Palmetto 267, Also: 13. Saint Stephen’s 355, 15. Cardinal Mooney 371, 17. Bayshore 476.

Top 10 individual results: 1. Caroline Lehman, Manatee, 18:36.57 ... 2. Jessica Neal, Lakewood Ranch, 19:36.58 ... 3. Grace Marston, Braden River, 20:22.84 ... 4. Aurora Melzer, Lakewood Ranch 20:40.84 ... 5. Mason Ingallinera, Lakewood Ranch, 20:44.11 ... 6. Aleecia Collins, Punta Gorda Charlotte, 20:48.83 ... 7. Mackenzie Flowers, Punta Gorda Charlotte, 21:04.91 ... 8. Melissa Weber, Manatee, 21:10.88 ... 9. Kenzie Johnson, Braden River, 21:23.17 ... 10. Maria Shaw, Out of Door Academy 21:34.19.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Boys golf: Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Out-of-Door Academy, Saint Stephen’s at Donald Ross Memorial, 7 a.m.

Girls golf: Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Saint Stephen’s at Donald Ross Memorial, 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Manatee at Sarasota Riverview, 7 p.m.; Palmetto at Southeast, 7 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Sarasota Booker, 7 p.m.; Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys golf: Inspiration Academy at Manatee, 3 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Sarasota Military Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Southeast at Palmetto, 3:15 p.m.

Volleyball: Bayshore at Southeast, 7 p.m.; Englewood Lemon Bay at Braden River, 7 p.m.; Palmetto at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys golf: Braden River at Palmetto, 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball: Bayshore at Palmetto, 7 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

Girls XC coming in First at Tri-County Championship and getting some hardware!!! Let’s goooo! @Outofdoor pic.twitter.com/u7gTsl81D5 — michael kelly (@coachmikelly) October 5, 2019

THURSDAY

Boys golf: Southeast at Bayshore, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Manatee at Sarasota, 3 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Bradenton Christian at Englewood Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.; Gulf Coast HEAT at Bayshore, 7 p.m.; Punta Gorda Charlotte at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

JV football: Bayshore at North Port, 6 p.m., Palmetto at Southeast, 6 p.m.; Tampa Catholic at Lakewood Ranch, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cross country: Out-of-Door Academy at Clearwater CC Invitational, 5 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at FSU Pre-State Invitational, Tallahassee, TBA

Football: Clearwater Central Catholic at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.; IMG Academy Varsity at Orlando Christian Prep, 7 p.m.; Life Christian Academy (Va.) at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.; Tampa Carrollwood Day at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.; Palmetto at Punta Gorda Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.; Sarasota at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.; Sarasota Booker at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.; Southeast at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.; Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Bradenton Christian at Sarasota Christian Tournament, TBA; Manatee at Orlando Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY

Cross country: Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s at FSU Pre-State Invitational, Tallahassee, TBA

Swimming: Bayshore, Lakewood Ranch, Out-of-Door Academy in Tri County Meet at Sarasota YMCA, 7 a.m.

Volleyball: Carrollwood Day, Fort Myers Canterbury, Tampa Catholic at Out-of-Door Academy tri-match, 10 a.m.; Bradenton Christian at Sarasota Christian Tournament, TBA; Manatee at Orlando Tournament, TBA