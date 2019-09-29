Prep Sports Week in Review: Manatee, Palmetto dominate rivals on gridiron

How is high school football season going in Manatee County? Check it out Highlights from the 2019 prep football season in Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from the 2019 prep football season in Manatee County.

Let’s take a look back at the week that was in Manatee County high school sports:

FOOTBALL

Manatee: Hurricane fans at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium on Friday night must have been thinking, “Yeah, that’s more like it!”

After a tough start to the season, Manatee has won two straight after a 58-0 trouncing of previously unbeaten Lakewood Ranch. Can the Hurricanes build on this and make a playoff run in the second half of the regular season? Their next three games are at home against Coconut Creek (3-2), Sarasota (4-2) and Kissimmee Osceola (4-1).

Palmetto: For the first time since 2013, the Tigers defeated rival Braden River 27-3, dominating the Pirates in the second half after the game was tied 3-3 at halftime.

Sagel Hickson, Eddravian Butler and Kevion Williams each scored a touchdown for Palmetto, which is 6-0. The Tigers have a bye before putting their undefeated record on the line against Charlotte High on Oct. 11 in Punta Gorda.

Bayshore: The Bruins earned their first victory of the season, a 26-6 triumph at St. Petersburg Gibbs. Bayshore (1-5) will have a tough time matching last season’s 5-5 record, but it does have winnable games the next two weeks against North Port (0-6) and Sarasota Booker (1-5).

Friday’s other games: Bradenton Christian 56, Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 7 ... Clearwater Calvary Christian 29, Cardinal Mooney 26 ... IMG Academy National 52, Miami Booker T. Washington 14... Port Charlotte 22, Southeast 21 ... Saint Stephen’s 48, Out-of-Door Academy 7.

VOLLEYBALL

Braden River: The Pirates (9-3) defeated host Bradenton Christian 25-16, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18 on Monday. They were led by juniors Sara Hall (20 kills, five aces, nine digs) and Emma DeCastro (34 assists, six digs, four aces).

Lakewood Ranch: The visiting Mustangs (11-5) defeated Manatee 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 on Tuesday thanks to contributions from Sam Van der Sommen (14 kills), Andrea Dietz (seven kills), Claire Davidson (seven kills), MacKenzie Scmucker (32 assists) and Yami Zamarripa (24 digs).

Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons rallied from a four-point deficit late in the first set on their way to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 win against Sarasota Military Academy on Thursday. Saint Stephen’s improves to 6-11 on the season.

Southeast: The Seminoles also earned a road victory Tuesday, defeating Bayshore 25-18, 25-22, 25-18. Top players included Danielle Marler (seven kills, five aces, six digs, nine receptions, block), Lirian Hernandez (13 assists, five aces, four digs), Reegan Cole (six digs, four receptions, two kills, two blocks) and Tasha Williams (two kills, two aces, three digs, three receptions).

GOLF

Parrish Community: The Bulls (227 total strokes) earned the first varsity win in school history Wednesday, defeating Southeast (249) at Rosedale Golf and Country Club.

Rocco Klawitter (49) and Kobe Cassidy had the best scores for Parrish (1-3) while Griffin Schwarz (52) led the way for the Seminoles.

Lakewood Ranch: The Mustangs (154 total strokes) finished third behind Cardinal Mooney (137) and Out-of-Door Academy (145) in a quad match Tuesday at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Lakewood Ranch topped its season-best score by nine shots. Qualifying scores for each team included:

Cardinal Mooney -- Noah Kumar 31, Wyatt Plattner 33, Robbie Higgins 36, Tanner Nash 37.

Out-of-Door Academy (7-2) -- Jake Nease 35, Chris Heller 36, Arthur Wang 37, Tommy Tyler 37

Lakewood Ranch (23-33) -- Johnny May 37, Preston Severs 37, Stryker Reid 39, Elijah Ellingson 41

Braden River (7-7, 160) -- Logan Veith 38, Hunter Wagner 39, Brian Choi 41, Drew Lindbom 42

Manatee: The Hurricanes (195) lost to Sarasota (183) on Tuesday at at Serenoa Golf Club. Qualifying scores for each team included:

Sarasota -- Sean Quinlan 41, Nick Hazledine 44, Chase Ryan 48, Matt Saba 50.

Manatee -- Gabe Arendt 45, Caleb Arendt 46, Noah Johnson 50, Austin Certain 54

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Boys golf: Out-of-Door Academy at JW Mitchell Outback Invitational, 12 p.m.

Volleyball: Palmetto at Arcadia DeSoto, 7 p.m.; Sarasota Booker at Bayshore, 7 p.m.; Sarasota Riverview at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys golf: Inspiration Academy, Southeast at Bayshore, 3 p.m.; Braden River, Sarasota Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 3:45 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Southeast, 4 p.m.; Punta Gorda Charlotte at Out-of-Door Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Sarasota, Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming: Out-of-Door Academy at Sarasota County Championships, TBA

Volleyball: Palmetto at Gulf Coast Heat, 6 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Braden River, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball: Sarasota Military Academy at Bayshore, 6 p.m.; Imagine School North Port at Palmetto, 7 p.m.; North Port at Manatee, 7 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football: Palmetto at Manatee, 6 p.m.; Southeast at Sarasota Booker, 6 p.m.; Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: Manatee vs. Bayshore, 3 p.m.; Braden River at Sarasota Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Out-of-Door Academy, 4 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto, 4 p.m.; Sarasota Military Academy at Out-of-Door Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Bayshore, Manatee, Southeast at Manatee County Course, 3 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Sarasota, 3:30 p.m.; Sarasota Military Academy at Lakewood Ranch, 3:30 p.m.; Braden River at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Manatee at Braden River, 7 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Venice, 7 p.m.; Palmetto at Sarasota Booker, 7 p.m.; Sarasota Military Academy at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.; Southeast at North Port, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Bradenton Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Mooney at Fort Myers Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.; Clarkson Football North (Canada) at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 7 p.m.; Bayshore at North Port, 7:30 p.m.; Braden River at Booker, 7:30 p.m.; Coconut Creek at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.; Southeast at Sarasota, 7:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay Christian at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross country: Bayshore, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Saint Stephen’s at Tri-County Meet, G.T. Bray, TBA

Football: Orlando West Oaks Academy at IMG Academy Varsity, 7 p.m.

Boys golf: Manatee County Championship at Heritage Harbor, 12 p.m.

Swimming: Manatee County Championships at G.T. Bray, 9 a.m.