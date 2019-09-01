Prep Sports Week in Review: Palmetto outlasts rival Manatee in overtime

Manatee takes on Palmetto Manatee plays Palmetto August 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee plays Palmetto August 30, 2019.

Mother Nature proved once again that you don’t need a direct hit from a hurricane to cause a disruption to the high school sports calendar in Florida.

Several football games were delayed Friday night due to thunderstorms in the area, and all athletic activities have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday out of an abundance of caution with Hurricane Dorian slowly making its way closer to the east coast.

But even so, there were plenty of highlights from the past week in high school sports, including a dramatic finish late Friday night at Palmetto High:

FOOTBALL

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Palmetto 18, Manatee 12 (OT): It was looking pretty bleak for most of Friday night at Palmetto High, where lightning delayed the kickoff until 8:30 p.m.

At halftime, Manatee had a 2-0 lead. After three quarters, it was 5-0. Far from a classic.

But in the fourth quarter, things got interesting. Xavier Williams and Eddravian Butler scored touchdowns for Palmetto, though that only gave the Tigers a 12-5 lead after a failed two-point conversion and a missed PAT.

Manatee’s Irone Jackson then caught a touchdown pass with 58 seconds left to tie the game.

Both teams had a chance in the final minute, but the game went to overtime after the Hurricanes intercepted a Hail Mary pass on the final play of regulation.

And we’re going to OT. Palmetto tries a Hail Mary heave, but Manatee picks it off. https://t.co/ULuHTxrXhl pic.twitter.com/YtcGWeT6tZ — Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) August 31, 2019

Manatee got the ball first in OT, but the Canes’ drive ended with a missed field goal off the right upright. Williams then scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Tigers the dramatic victory.

Palmetto is now 2-0 on the young season, while Manatee falls to 0-2.

Elsewhere: Lakewood Ranch and Southeast opened the regular season one week later than most teams, and both were victorious. The Mustangs earned a 19-9 win over Englewood Lemon Bay on Thursday night, and the Seminoles defeated Sarasota Booker 34-14 on Friday night.

Other scores included Auburndale 36, Bayshore 7 ... Sarasota Riverview 35, Braden River 28 ... Fort Pierce John Carroll Catholic 42, IMG Academy Varsity 7 ... Out-of-Door Academy 27, Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 0... Tampa Cambridge Christian 42, Saint Stephen’s 0 ... Tampa Catholic 55, Cardinal Mooney 14.

BOYS GOLF

Braden River: Logan Veight shot a 35 to lead the Pirates (160 total) to victory against Manatee (213) on Monday at Manatee County Golf Course. Other qualifying scores for Braden River included Aaron Setiwan (37), Hunter Wagner (44) and Ryan Gordon (44). Sean O’Reilly led the Canes with a 47.

Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons (162 total) defeated Sarasota Military Academy (171) and host Lakewood Ranch (172) on Tuesday at the Royal Lakes course at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club East.

Ben Long was medalist for Saint Stephen’s (5-0) with a 35, followed by Noah Cone (37), Connor McCray (44) and Holden Neeves (45). Lakewood Ranch (5-12) was led by freshman sensation Preston Severs (40), followed by Stryker Reid (43), Elijah Ellingson (44) and Johnny May (45). Tim Williamson topped SMA (1-1) with a 37.

Lakewood Ranch: Preston Severs (1-over par) and Johnny May (2-over) had the best scores for the Mustangs (12-over) in a rain-shortened match won by Riverview (4-over) on Thursday at Waterlefe Golf and River Club. Braden River finished third at 15-over par in the five-hole match.

Parrish: The Bulls competed in the first match in school history, losing to Inspiration Academy. Freshman Mason McReynolds led the Bulls and finished tied for third overall with a score of 53. Sophomore Rocco Klawitter had a 56.

Southeast: The Seminoles (127 total) dropped to 0-3 with a loss to Booker (112) at Rosedale Golf and Country Club on Thursday. Scores for Southeast included Griffin Schwarz 26, Fred D’Ariano 29, Kaden Steffen 36 and Justin Needham 36.

VOLLEYBALL

Braden River: The Pirates earned a road victory against rival Manatee on Tuesday, defeating the Canes 12-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23.

Braden River (2-1) was led by Sierra Arnsperger, Faith Affolter and Morgan Pogoda.

Manatee (0-1) was led by Marisa Armer (14 kills), Summer Prescott (nine kills) and Ella Bisio (nine kills).

Palmetto: The Tigers are 3-2 after a road loss to Sarasota Christian on Thursday. But earlier in the week, Palmetto defeated Sarasota Booker 25-15, 26-24, 25-20 at home. Top performers were Alexa Beachamp (17 service points, two aces, nine assists), Madi Boasko (five kills), Sydney Everly (three kills, one block), Erika Wilkinson (six service points, 15 assists) and Jennifer Rivera (eight service points).

Photo provided

Southeast: The Seminoles remained undefeated through the season’s first two weeks at 4-0. On Tuesday, they defeated Sarasota Military Academy 25-13, 25-14, 25-22. That was followed by a hard-fought 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 win at Wauchula Hardee.

Top players over the two games included Maria Cruz (50 digs), Lirian Hernandez (73 assists, 13 digs), Danielle Marler (26 kills, 27 digs, 11 aces), Tasha Williams (10 kills), Ella Steffen (21 digs), Essence Bundrage (eight kills) and Whitney McDonald (seven kills).

Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons (2-2) broke into the win column, defeating host Bayshore 25-8, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 on Monday and then topping Booker 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in Thursday’s home opener.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

MONDAY-TUESDAY

All events canceled

WEDNESDAY

Boys golf: Palmetto, Venice at Braden River, 4 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Bayshore, Braden River, Manatee, Southeast at Manatee County Course, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming: Bayshore, Braden River, Bradenton Christian, Lakewood Ranch at Marble Pool, 5 p.m.; Manatee, Palmetto, Southeast, Saint Stephen’s at G.T. Bray, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Bayshore at Parrish, 6 p.m.; Southeast at Gulfport Boca Ciega, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cross country: Saint Stephen’s at Indian Rocks Christian Invitational, Largo, 4 p.m.

JV football: Braden River at Sarasota, 6 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Bayshore, 6 p.m.; Sarasota Riverview at Manatee, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: Bradenton Christian at Cardinal Mooney, 4 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Manatee, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Sarasota Riverview at Lakewood Ranch, 3:30 p.m.; Southeast at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.

Swimming: Out-of-Door Academy at St. Petersburg Canterbury, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Manatee at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.; Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.; Wauchula Hardee at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: IMG Academy Varsity at Naples St. John Neumann Catholic, 7 p.m.; Miami Northwestern at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Seminole Osceola, 7 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.; Winter Garden Foundation Academy at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.; Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.; Braden River at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Myers Evangelical Christian at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.; Palmetto at Sarasota Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Bradenton Christian, Out-of-Door Academy at Bishop McLaughlin Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY

Cross country: Bayshore, Braden River, Bradenton Christian, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Southeast at Venice Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Boys golf: Lakewood Ranch, Out-of-Door Academy at Braden River Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Swimming: Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s at Total Team Relays, St. Petersburg, 7 a.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Boomer Invitational, 12 p.m.

Volleyball: Lakewood Ranch vs. Naples Gulf Coast, at Riverview Tournament, 11 a.m.; Bradenton Christian, Out-of-Door Academy at Bishop McLaughlin Tournament, TBA