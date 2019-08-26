Prep Week in Review: Clean sweep for Manatee County’s private school football teams

Highlights from the 2018 season for Manatee County football teams Here are some highlights from the 2018 season for Manatee County football teams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some highlights from the 2018 season for Manatee County football teams.

The regular season kicked off last week in football, cross country, golf and volleyball for Manatee County’s high schools, culminating in the first Friday night football bonanza of the season.

FOOTBALL

It was a big Friday night for the area’s private schools, as Bradenton Christian, Cardinal Mooney, Out-of-Door Academy and Saint Stephen’s all started the season 1-0. The Panthers and Thunder put up 41 and 38 points, respectively, in decisive wins, while the Falcons needed a late score to edge Admiral Farragut.

The Falcons pull off a thriller, rallying in the final minutes to stun Admiral Farragut, 23-19. #fearthefalcon pic.twitter.com/ZULvC9aMWI — SaintStephensFalcons (@SSESFalcons) August 24, 2019

It’s been a slow start to the season for most of the county’s public schools. After most Kickoff Classics were cancelled due to weather, several teams showed they are far from midseason form.

Manatee, Braden River and Bayshore combined to score only TWO points in Week 1 losses, while Lakewood Ranch and Southeast are still waiting to get their seasons started.

Palmetto carried the day for Manatee County, defeating Pinellas Park in Largo, a team the Tigers have faced a couple times in recent years in the state playoffs.

Meanwhile, IMG Academy once again put its immense talent on display, dominating perennial state-power Venice.

Took care of business on the road!#EverythingIsEarned pic.twitter.com/88OM1a2a8P — IMG Academy Football (@IMGAFootball) August 24, 2019

Week 1 scores: Sarasota 51, Bayshore 0 ... Cardinal Mooney 30, Booker 7 ... IMG Academy 46, Venice 7 ... Lakeland 45, Manatee 0 ... Largo 7, Braden River 2 ... Palmetto 27, Largo Pinellas Park 7 ... Out-of-Door Academy 38, Fort Myers Canterbury 22 ... Saint Stephen’s 23, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut 19 ... Bradenton Christian 41, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 0.

BOYS GOLF

Lakewood Ranch: After an 11th-place finish at Monday’s John Ryan Memorial Invitational, the Mustangs bounced back to win a tri-match with Sarasota Booker and Southeast on Thursday at Palm Aire Country Club.

Stryker Reid and Mason Wozniak both shot 42 to lead Lakewood Ranch (173) to victory with a total of 173, followed by Booker (187) and Southeast (234). Tornadoes golfer Jonah Winter was the medalist with a 37.

Cardinal Mooney: Noah Kumar shot a 69 at the John Ryan Memorial Invitational, the only sub-70 round among 82 golfers.

Out-of-Door Academy: The Thunder finished third at Monday’s J.R. Memorial Invitational. Their 311 total came in behind only Lake Mary (294) and Sarasota (309) in the 14-team field.

John Ryan Memorial Invitational: 1. Lake Mary 294, 2. Sarasota 309, 3. Out-of-Door Academy 311, 6. Cardinal Mooney 317, 10. Braden River 331, 11. Lakewood Ranch 355.

VOLLEYBALL

Southeast: The Seminoles started the season strong, defeating Booker 25-20, 25-16, 25-11 on Tuesday and then rallying to topple Sarasota Military Academy 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-3 on Thursday.

Danielle Marler had a combined 24 kills and 38 digs in the two wins for Southeast (2-0), and Lirian Hernandez compiled 53 assists.

Lakewood Ranch: The Mustangs defeated visiting Bradenton Christian 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-11 in their home opener Thursday. Top players included Anna Shelby Dees (15 kills, 12 digs), Sam Van der Sommen (eight digs, four blocks) and MacKenzie Schmucker (33 assists).

Braden River: Sophomore Sierra Arnsperger had seven kills, six assists, eight digs and three aces as the Pirates defeated Lake Placid 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 for their first victory.

Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons have dropped their first two games, losing at Fort Myers Canterbury 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13 and then to Southwest Florida Christian 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.

CROSS COUNTRY

Braden River: The Pirates competed in the 11th Jim Ryun Invitational on Saturday at Holloway Park in Lakeland.

The girls finished seventh, led by top-20 finishes from sophomore Grace Marston (11th, 21:01.6) and junior Kenzie Johnson (16th, 21:20.6).

The boys finished 11th, led by sophomore Dylan Howard (25th, 18:37.9).

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Boys golf — Braden River at Manatee, 3 p.m.

Girls golf — Lakewood Ranch, Venice at Braden River, 3 p.m.

Volleyball — Saint Stephen’s at Bayshore, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys golf — Manatee at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s, Sarasota Military Academy at Lakewood Ranch, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Bayshore, Manatee, Sarasota at Manatee County Course, 3:30 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Out-of-Door Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Palmetto at Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming — Out-of-Door Academy at St. Petersburg Keswick, 7 p.m.

Volleyball — Sarasota Military Academy at Southeast, 6 p.m.; Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

JV football: Braden River at Tampa Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Girls golf: Bayshore, Manatee, Sarasota at Manatee County Course, 3:30 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Out-of-Door Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Palmetto at Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming: Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Southeast at Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, 5 p.m.; Bayshore, Braden River, Bradenton Christian, Palmetto, Saint Stephen’s at G.T. Bray, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Bayshore at Sarasota Military Academy, 6 p.m.; Sarasota Booker at Palmetto, 6 p.m.; Englewood Lemon Bay at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

JV football: Lakewood Ranch at Sarasota Riverview, 6 p.m.; Manatee at Lakewood Ranch(?), 6 p.m.; Sarasota Booker at Bayshore, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: Lakewood Ranch, Riverview at Braden River, 3:45 p.m.

Girls golf: Manatee, North Port at Venice, 3 p.m.; Southeast at Sarasota Military Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Braden River at Out-of-Door Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Sarasota at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Marist at Out-of-Door Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Sarasota Booker at Saint Stephen’s, 6 p.m.; Arcadia DeSoto at Bayshore, 7 p.m.; Palmetto at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m.; Sarasota at Braden River, 7 p.m.; Southeast at Wauchula Hardee, 7 p.m.; Bradenton Christian at KSA Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY

Football: IMG Academy Varsity at Fort Pierce John Carroll Catholic, 7 p.m.; Miami Norland at IMG Academy National, 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.; Tampa Catholic at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.; Auburndale at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch at Englewood Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.; Manatee at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Tampa Cambridge Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Sarasota Riverview at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.; Southeast at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Out-of-Door Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 3:30 p.m.; St. Petersburg Catholic at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: St. Petersburg Catholic at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Bradenton Christian at KSA Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY

Boys golf: Out-of-Door Academy at Clearwater CC Invitational, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Bradenton Christian at KSA Tournament, TBA