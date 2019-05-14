Prep roundup: Inspiration Academy baseball wins FICAA state championship

Playing sports as a child has more health benefits than keeping weight down A recent study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research shows sports might be good for bone health. The study looked at nearly 1,000 children. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A recent study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research shows sports might be good for bone health. The study looked at nearly 1,000 children.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled in part from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BASEBALL

Inspiration Academy 9, Bunnell First Baptist Christian Academy 0: The Lions defeated the Crusaders Friday in Lake City to win the Florida Independent Christian Athletic Association state championship.

Inspiration Academy finished the season 26-8, setting a school record for victories, including wins over Bayshore, Bradenton Christian, IMG Academy, Out-of-Door Academy, Palmetto and Southeast.

“I feel like this season what helped separate us was our brotherhood,” senior co-captain Josiah Clark said in a press release. “We were all about the same goals, the same mindset from day one. We knew what we wanted to accomplish and we went out and got to work.”

Inspiration Academy outscored its opponents 315-105. Junior Jake Platko was named state playoffs MVP due to his outstanding contributions at the plate and on the mound.

“We had a tremendous young pitching staff to go along with our veteran hitters,” head coach Mario Jimenez said. “We did an outstanding job in all facets of our preparation, the boys really felt like they were the most prepared team out there and that type of confidence makes a big difference.”

Region playoffs: Saint Stephen’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss Tuesday at Fort Myers Canterbury in the Class 3A region semifinals.