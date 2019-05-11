Prep roundup: Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, ODA win district baseball championships

Playing sports as a child has more health benefits than keeping weight down A recent study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research shows sports might be good for bone health. The study looked at nearly 1,000 children. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A recent study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research shows sports might be good for bone health. The study looked at nearly 1,000 children.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled in part from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BASEBALL

District championships: Three local teams won district crowns this week, with two tournaments not wrapping up until Saturday because of postponements due to inclement weather.

Braden River topped Ruskin Lennard 1-0 on Thursday in Class 7A-District 9. The Pirates advance to the 7A-3 quarterfinals and will host New Port Richey Mitchell at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lakewood Ranch defeated Sarasota 5-2 on Saturday in Class 8A-District 8. The Mustangs move on to the 8A-2 quarterfinals and will host Tarpon Springs East Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Out-of-Door Academy had to win two games Saturday and did just that, rolling over Largo Indian Rocks Christian 10-4 on Saturday morning and Saint Stephen’s 7-1 in the afternoon in Class 3A-District 5. The Thunder will host Southwest Florida Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3A-2 semifinals. The Falcons also advance as the runner-up and will travel to Fort Myers Canterbury for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Region playoffs: Two Manatee County teams remain as the softball regional playoffs head into their second week.

Lakewood Ranch improved to 27-0 with a five-inning, 11-0 win against Pinellas Park on Wednesday in the 8A-2 quarterfinals. Payton Kinney pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out eight.

Leading hitters included Kelsey Vogel (3-for-3, double, RBI), Kali Reis (2-for-3, two RBIs), Maddie Koczersut (2-for-3, two RBIs), Claire Davidson (homer, three RBIs) and Avery Goelz (double).

The Mustangs will host host Tarpon Springs East Lake, which is 27-1, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. East Lake defeated Palmetto 15-2 on Wednesday.

Braden River defeated New Port Richey Mitchell 4-1 in the 7A-3 quarterfinals and will next travel to Sunlake at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

After being postponed by rain Wednesday, Southeast lost 5-2 to Lake Placid on Thursday in the 5A-3 quarterfinals.

Bradenton Christian was dealt a heartbreaking 11-10 loss by Moore Haven on Friday in the 3A-3 semifinals. The Panthers trailed 10-0, rallied to tie the game, then lost on a run in the bottom of the seventh.