Prep roundup: More than 60 Manatee County athletes will compete in state track meet

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

TRACK AND FIELD

State meet: More than 60 athletes from Manatee County will be competing in the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the University of North Florida in Jackonsville. Here they are:

Bayshore (2A Boys): Sophomore Derien Anders (1,600-meter relay), senior Edgar Garcia (1,600-meter relay), junior MeShaq Hylton (1,600-meter relay), senior Arion Youmans (400 meters, 1,600-meter relay).

Braden River (3A Girls): Sophomore Alexis Graham (long jump), freshman Grace Marston (3,200 meters), freshman Hailey Marston (400 meters), junior Rose Ferla Philogene (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump).

Bradenton Christian (1A Boys): Junior Matthew Vandernoord (triple jump).

Lakewood Ranch (4A Boys): Senior Jonathan Reid (800 meters, 1,600 meters), senior James Rivera (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), sophomore Eli Newman (pole vault), senior Paris Pratt (shot put)

Lakewood Ranch (4A Girls): Senior Emma Donato (1,600-meter relay), sophomore Sydney Granack (300-meter hurdles, 1,600-meter relay), junior Ava Klein (300-meter hurdles, 1,600-meter relay), junior Madeline McNinch (200 meters, 1,600-meter relay), sophomore Nicole Prichard (1,600-meter relay), freshman Camilla Sablan (1,600-meter relay), sophomore Riley Simmons (shot put), junior Samantha Van der Sommen (high jump).

Manatee (4A Boys): Sophomore Bryan Davis (400-meter relay), senior Demoundre Evans (400-meter relay), senior Keyon Fordham (100 meters, 400-meter relay), sophomore Irone Jackson (400-meter relay), senior Earec Washington-Davis (400-meter relay), junior Shemar Williams (100 meters, 400-meter relay).

Manatee (4A Girls): Freshman Tyniece Barclay (shot put), junior Deshanti Collins (400-meter relay), junior Leona Gibbs (400-meter relay), freshman Anyia Kennon (400-meter relay), freshman Caroline Lehman (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters), senior Tavionne Watson (400-meter relay), sophomore Kalyn Wiggins (400-meter relay), sophomore Shalyn Wiggins (400-meter relay), sophomore Eleasha Williams (400-meter relay.

Out-of-Door Academy (1A Boys): Senior Dylan Dennehy (discus), senior Robert McCampbell (shot put), freshman Tristan McWilliam (1,600 meters).

Palmetto (3A Boys): Senior Corian Brown (400-meter relay), sophomore Micah Dortch (400-meter relay), sophomore Jabri Dunbar (400-meter relay), senior John Jones (400-meter relay), senior Tanner Kerwin (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter relay), senior Alejandro Mont (400-meter relay), senior Lazavien Walker (400-meter relay), senior Malik Williams (200 meters, 400-meter relay).

Saint Stephen’s (1A Boys): Freshman Kai Coogle (3,200-meter relay), junior Dylan Davis (shot put), junior Jackson Dillingham (800 meters, 1,600-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay), freshman Eric Fields (3,200-meter relay), eighth-grader Aquiles Gonzalez (3,200-meter relay), sophomore Amonde Hyppolite (1,600-meter relay), junior Matthew Kinkead (1,600-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay), senior Noah Labelle (1,600-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay), junior Calvin Sauerbeck (1,600-meter relay), freshman Charlie Sherrill (1,600-meter relay), junior Robert Sherrill (1,600-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay).

Saint Stephen’s (1A Girls): Sophomore Janie Chatham (3,200-meter relay), junior Demi Harms (3,200-meter relay), senior Ayla Johnston (3,200-meter relay), junior Anika Kennedy (3,200-meter relay), Senior Kendall Miller (discus), Eighth-grader Amelia Sabo (3,200-meter relay), Junior Jordan Stacy (3,200-meter relay), Eighth-grader Taylor Vogt (3,200-meter relay)

Southeast (2A Boys): Junior Robert Bennett (300 hurdles).

BASEBALL

Lakewood Ranch 8 Braden River 0: The Mustangs shut out the host Pirates in the middle game of a three-game series between the rivals on Wednesday.

Leading hitters for Lakewood Ranch (20-4, 5-1) included Taylor Steier (3-for-3, RBI), Richie Morales (2-for-4), Grant McCray (3-for-4, triple, two RBIs). Winning pitcher Colin Apgar tossed a complete game, striking out seven.

Braden River (13-11) won the first game of the series 8-6 on Tuesday. A result was not available for Thursday’s rubber game.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Region semifinals: Southeast High advanced to Monday’s Class 1A regional finals with a 20-14 victory Thursday against Crystal River.

The Seminoles will next face the winner of the game between Tampa Robinson and St. Petersburg Northeast.

In Class 2A, Palmetto’s season ended Thursday with a 32-12 loss to Tampa Alonso.

SOFTBALL

Lakewood Ranch 11, Palmetto 1 (4): The host Mustangs won their fourth straight district championship Thursday, defeating the Tigers to improve to 26-0.

Leading hitters for Lakewood Ranch included Jillian Herbst (2-for-3, triple, RBI), McKenzie Clark (2-for-3, double, triple, RBI), Avery Goelz (solo homer, two runs), Claire Davidson (3-for-3, RBI), Kali Reis (3-for-3, homer, double, four RBIs) and Emma Anthony (double, two RBIs).

Davidson was also the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out four.

The Mustangs will host the runner-up of Class 8A-District 8 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

TENNIS

Saint Stephen’s second in 1A boys: The Falcons fell 4-3 to Boca Raton Saint Andrew’s School on Thursday in the boys Class 1A state final, a match delayed multiple times throughout the day because of inclement weather.

Saint Stephen’s finished as runner-up in Class 1A. Earlier Thursday, the Falcons had defeated Jacksonville Episcopal 5-0 to reach the final.