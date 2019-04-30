Prep roundup: Undefeated Lakewood Ranch softball team marches on

John Harder discusses his legacy Southeast High girls basketball coach John Harder discusses his legacy after his final game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southeast High girls basketball coach John Harder discusses his legacy after his final game.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

SOFTBALL

Lakewood Ranch 16, Sarasota 0 (4): The Mustangs improved to 25-0 with an easy victory Tuesday over the visiting Sailors in the semifinals of the Class 8A-District 8 tournament.

Standout players included Jillian Herbst (3-for-4, two RBIs), McKenzie Clark (2-for-3, homer, two RBIs), Claire Davidson (homer, three RBIs), Kali Reis (homer, four RBIs), Maddie Koczersut (double, two RBIs), Kelsey Vogel (2-for-3) and winning pitcher Brooklyn Lucero (two-hit shutout).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Naples 8, Out-of-Door Academy 5: The Thunder’s stellar season ended Monday in the Region 3 semifinals with a loss to the undefeated Golden Eagles (22-0).

Five players scored a goal for ODA (15-3), including Jenna Choueiri, Lexi Myers, Katrina Crosley, Caroline Lafoe and Hannah Greenblott. Other standouts included Ava Small (assist) and goalie Lizzie Karp-Hauser (12 saves).

FLAG FOOTBALL

Region semifinals: Palmetto High will host Tampa Alonso at 7 p.m. Thursday for a spot in next Monday’s championship game.

The Tigers defeated Pinellas Park in last week’s Class 2A-District 8 championship.

BASEBALL

Southeast 8, Gulf Coast HEAT 3: Kaden Steffen had three RBIs and Fred D’Ariano pitched a complete game Tuesday to lead the Seminoles (9-15).

Standout players for Southeast included Steffen (3-for-3, three RBIs, two runs, double, triple), Kobby Garcia (2-for-4, RBI, run, stolen base), Robert McConico (2-for-4, RBI, run) and D’Ariano (zero ER, nine hits, six K’s).

The Seminoles will next play at 7 p.m. Monday, when they host St. Petersburg Gibbs in the first round of the Class 5A-District 11 tournament.

On Monday, Southeast left the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings in a 3-1 loss to Manatee. Griffin Schwarz scored the only Noles run and Austin Siracusa was 1-for-2.





Bradenton Christian 3, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut 2: Joseph Kane’s walk-off single gave the host Panthers a victory Tuesday in the regular season finale.

Other standouts included pitcher Luke Williams (five IP, eight K’s, four hits), reliever Bryce Limon (two IP, two K’s, two hits), Dylan Cotrone (1-for-3, run), Eli Thurmond (1-for-2) and Brycen Rogers (1-for-2).

Up next, BCS (11-14) will take on host Saint Stephen’s at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 3A-District 5 tournament.

On Monday, BCS defeated Bell Creek Academy 5-2, thanks in part to winning pitcher Austin Henderson (6 2/3 IP, zero ER, six hits), Thurmond (two RBIs), Bryce Limon (2-for-2, RBI) and Luke Williams (run).

Saint Stephen’s 6, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 5 (9): Mike Madigan doubled, then scored the winning run on Brock Soletti’s walk-off single Saturday to give the Falcons the victory.





Saint Stephen’s trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh but scored four runs to send the game to extra innings.

Standout players included Madigan, who was also the winning pitcher after allowing just one run in 3 1/3 innings of relief, along with Peter Balos (2-for-4, two RBIs), Wyatt Sevin (2-for-3, two RBIs), Jacob Eyre (2-for-4), Luke Donley (2-for-4) and Ben Tobio (two walks, two runs).

The Falcons (16-5) continued their winning ways Tuesday, defeating host St. Petersburg Keswick 2-1 for their seventh straight victory.

Standout players included Madigan (2-for-4, two RBIs), Tobio (two runs, three walks), Balos (2-for-3, two doubles), Nick Schroeder (2-for-3) and winning pitcher Jacob Eyre (three IP, two hits, no runs).

The Falcons will take on Manatee at 7 p.m. Thursday at G.T. Bray.