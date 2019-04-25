Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s, Southeast win regional tennis crowns

Lakewood Ranch boys basketball playing for fallen brother Lakewood Ranch boys basketball coach Jeremy Schiller details motivation of team with former player Jack Kelley in hospital after horrific car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lakewood Ranch boys basketball coach Jeremy Schiller details motivation of team with former player Jack Kelley in hospital after horrific car accident.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

TENNIS

Saint Stephen’s 4, Community School of Naples 1: The Falcons advanced to next week’s Class 1A boys state tournament with a convincing victory in the 1A-Region 3 final Thursday. Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Kevin Jiang (SSES) def. Sebastian Douchnis (CSN) 6-1, 6-1; No. 2: Max Damm (SSES) def. Matthew Ferrante (CSN) 6-4, 6-4; No. 3: Justin Braverman (CSN) def. Gleb Ibragimov (SSES) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; No. 4: Max Bonte (SSES) def. Yell Newhall (CSN) 6-4, 6-0; No. 5: Max Petrov (SSES) def. Weston Blabley (CSN) 6-1, 4-6, 10-3.

In girls action, Southeast defeated Fort Myers Bishop Verot 4-0 on Thursday to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament. Individual match results were not available.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Out-of-Door Academy 20, Fort Myers Canterbury 9: The Thunder advanced to the Region 3 semifinals with Thursday’s victory.

Standout players for ODA included Elle LaClair (four goals, four assists), Jenna Choueiri (three goals, four assists), Adelaide Mahler (three goals, three assists), Ava Small (three goals, two assists), Megan Dowdell (three goals, two assists), Lexi Myers (goal, three assists), Hannah Greenblott (goal, two assists), Caroline Lafoe (goal, assist), Ryan Macniven (goal) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (five saves).

At 7 p.m. Monday, the Thunder will take on Naples, which defeated Naples Gulf Coast 13-2 on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Bradenton Christian 16, Bayshore 5: Dylan Cotrone had two hits and three RBIs to help the Panthers defeat the Bruins on Thursday.

Other standouts included Luke Williams (four IP, four K’s, one ER), Aidan Williams (2-for-3, three runs) and Eli Thurmond (3-for-4, two RBIs).

Up next, BCS will travel to Palmetto for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.

Saint Stephen’s 8, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 1: The visiting Falcons improved to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in district play with Thursday’s victory.

Brock Soletti pitched five innings and picked up his fifth win, allowing just one hit while striking out four. Other standouts included Mike Madigan (two IP, two K’s, save), Ben Tobio (3-for-4, double, two runs), Ross Springstead (2-for-4, run), Ben Schnur (two-run double), Luke Donley (two RBIs) and Jacob Eyre (two walks, RBI).

Southeast 12, Imagine School North Port 1: Seniors Austin Jenkins (two runs, two stolen bases), Austin Siracusa (three RBIs, run, stolen base) and DJ Bryant (RBI) led the host Seminoles (8-14) on senior night.

Winning pitcher Kaden Steffen improved to 2-3, allowing one run and two hits with four strikeouts in five innings.

Southeast travels to Manatee for a 7 p.m. game Monday.