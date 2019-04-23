Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s boys tennis team advances to regional final

Southeast High basketball coach John Harder celebrates 800th career win The Seminoles staged a comeback in the fourth quarter to give Harder his milestone victory, which comes in his 34th season at Southeast High. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Seminoles staged a comeback in the fourth quarter to give Harder his milestone victory, which comes in his 34th season at Southeast High.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

TENNIS

Saint Stephen’s 4, Naples Seacrest Country Day 0: The host Falcons advanced to the Class 1A boys regional finals with Tuesday’s victory.

Saint Stephen’s will face Community School of Naples at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Results from Tuesday included:

No. 1 Singles: Kevin Jiang (SSES) def. Ryan Talano (SCD) 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Max Damm (SSES) def. Kiran Shelar (SCD) 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Gleb Ibragimov (SSES) def. Jack Tucker (SCD) 6-0, 6-0; No. 4: Max Bonte (SSES) def. Kaean Khan (SCD) 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: Max Petrov (SSES) won by default.

In other tennis regionals Tuesday, the Southeast High boys lost 6-1 to Fort Myers Bishop Verot, the Manatee girls lost 5-0 to Tampa Plant, the Bayshore girls lost 4-3 to Bishop Verot, and the Saint Stephen’s girls lost 4-2 to Community School of Naples.

BASEBALL

Saint Stephen’s 12, Bradenton Christian 9: Sophomore Brock Soletti hit a walk-off, three-run homer Saturday to lift the host Falcons to victory against the rival Panthers.

The homer was preceded by a double from senior Ben Tobio and an intentional walk to senior Mike Madigan.

Leading hitters for Saint Stephen’s included Soletti (2-for-5, three runs) and Madigan (3-for-3, homer, four runs, four RBIs). Soletti also pitched the final three innings to earn the win, his fourth of the season.

On Tuesday, the Falcons (13-5, 6-4) defeated Imagine School of North Port 11-0 in a five-inning game. Wyatt Sevin pitched four scoreless innings, while leading hitters included Madigan (1-for-1, two walks, three runs, two RBIs), Sevin (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, three runs) and Runde (2-for-3, RBI).

Saint Stephen’s will travel to St. Petersburg to take on Shorecrest Prep at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Southeast 10, Sarasota Christian 5: Fred D’Ariano pitched a complete game and also led the Seminoles with three hits in Tuesday’s win.

Southeast, which stole seven bases in the victory, will host Imagine School of North Port on senior night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.