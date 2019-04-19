Prep roundup: ODA, Cardinal Mooney win Class 1A-District 17 lacrosse titles

Lakewood Ranch boys basketball playing for fallen brother Lakewood Ranch boys basketball coach Jeremy Schiller details motivation of team with former player Jack Kelley in hospital after horrific car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lakewood Ranch boys basketball coach Jeremy Schiller details motivation of team with former player Jack Kelley in hospital after horrific car accident.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Out-of-Door Academy 17, Sarasota Riverview 2: The Thunder won the Class 1A-District 17 championship Thursday to advance to next week’s regional playoffs.

Top performers for ODA (14-2) included Lexi Myers (four goals, three assists), Jenna Choueiri (goal, three assists), Elle LaClair (two goals, three assists), Hannah Greenblott (five goals), Ava Small (three goals), Megan Dowdell (two assists) Caroline Lafoe (goal), Aubrey Robbins (goal) and Lizze Karp-Hauser (nine saves).

Up next, the Thunder will travel to Fort Myers Canterbury for a regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cardinal Mooney 10, Out-of-Door Academy 4: The Cougars (20-1) defeated the Thunder to win the Class 1A-District 17 championship and advance to next week’s regionals.

Standouts for Cardinal Mooney included MJ McMahon (goal, assist), Charlie Budreau (goal, three assists), JP Jackson (two goals), Ryan Katchen (two goals, assist), Christian laureano (three goals), Nick Petruccelli (24 saves) and Alec Frank (95% on faceoffs).

The Cougars will travel to Fort Myers Canterbury at 7 p.m. Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Class 3A-District 10 Meet: Braden River and Palmetto each had several athletes advance to regionals Tuesday at Clearwater High.

Palmetto was third with 96 points and Braden River eighth with 27 in the boys standings. In the girls competition, Braden River (91) was fourth and Palmetto (14) finished 10th.

Among the boys advancing for the Pirates were freshman Dylan Howard (3,200, fourth), senior Billy Stager (4x800 relay, fourth; 800, fourth), junior Dusty McCoy (4x800 relay, fourth), junior Eduardo de Souza (4x800 relay, fourth) and junior Ryan Murray (4x800 relay, fourth).

The list of Pirates girls moving on to regionals includes junior Rose-Ferla Philogene (100 hurdles, first; long jump, first; 300 hurdles, second, 4x400 relay, third), freshman Grace Marston (4x800 relay, third; 1,600, third; 3,200, third; 4x400, third), freshman Hailey Marston (4x800 relay, third; 400, third; 4x400 relay, third), sophomore Alexis Graham (long jump, second; 100, third; 200, fourth), sophomore Kenzie Johnson (4x800 relay,third; 4x400 relay, third) and sophomore Isabella Busi (4x800m relay, third; 4x400 relay, third).

For the Palmetto boys, nine advanced to regionals, including senior Tanner Kerwin (110 hurdles, first; 300 hurdles, first; 4x400 relay, first), senior Lazavien Walker (100, fourth; 4x100 relay, first), senior Malik Williams (200, third; 4x100 relay, first; 4x400 relay, first), senior Corian Brown (400, fourth), Alejandro Mont (300 hurdles, third; 4x400 relay, first), Jabri Dunbar (4x100 relay, first), John Jones (4x100 relay, first), Jeremiah Jackson (4x400 relay, first) and Anthony Marino (long jump, fourth).

In the girls competition, junior Alicia Harris (400, fourth) was the lone Tiger to advance.

BASEBALL

Southeast 16, St. Petersburg Gibbs 1: Austin Jenkins, Robert McConico and Kaden Steffen each had multiple hits for the Seminoles in Thursday’s victory.

Jenkins was 3-for-4, and winning pitcher Griffin Schwarz allowed one run and three hits with five strikeouts in four innings

Southeast travels to Arcadia to face DeSoto at 7 p.m. Monday.

Saint Stephen’s 14, St. Petersburg Northside Christian 4 (5): Brock Soletti hit a two-run homer and reached base four times to help the Falcons (11-5, 5-4 district) to victory Thursday.

Wyatt Sevin was the winning pitcher, with other leading hitters including Mike Madigan (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs, three steals) and Jacob Eyre (three RBIs).

Saint Stephen’s will host rival Bradenton Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regular season home finale.