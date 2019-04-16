Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Class 2A Regional Championship: Braden River defeated Punta Gorda Charlotte 4-1 to win a second straight region title Tuesday, earning a trip to the state championships April 26-27 in Tavares.

Standout players all season for the Pirates were the No. 1 team of Camrie Henderson and Sara Hall, who are 8-2.

Braden River defeated Riverview 5-0 in the semifinals. Henderson and Hall were 1-1, while the No. 2-5 teams all went 2-0, including No. 2 Andrea Garcia and Emma DeCastro, No. 3 Brianna Sweitzer and Hannah Reynolds, No. 4 Faith Affolter and Kayla Keane, and No. 5 Sierra Arnsperger and Ireland Coker.

BASEBALL

Lakewood Ranch 15, Tampa Catholic 0 (4): Matt Gelorme tossed four perfect innings and Richie Morales had a perfect day at the plate for the host Mustangs (16-3, 5-1 district).

Standout players for Lakewood Ranch included Gelorme (seven strikeouts), Morales (4-for-4), Grant McCray (2-for-4, triple, three RBIs) and George Davis (2-for-4).

The Mustangs will host Boardman (Ohio) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Saint Stephen’s 12, Southeast 2 (6): Jacob Eyre had two hits and two RBIs as the Falcons picked up their 10th win Tuesday.

Other standouts included winning pitcher Max Runde (three IP, 3-for-3, RBI), reliever Brock Soletti (three shutout innings), Luke Donley (2-for-4), Wyatt Sevin (2-for-4, RBI) and Mike Madigan (double, RBI).

The Falcons improved to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in district play. They will host St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 1A-District 17 tournament: Out-of-Door Academy advanced to Thursday’s final with a 23-3 win over Clearwater Calvary Christian on Tuesday.

Leading scorers for ODA included Hannah Greenblott (six goals), Lexi Myers (five goals, three assists), Jenna Choueiri (four goals, three assists), Adelaide Mahler (three goals), Ava Small (two goals, five assists), Caroline Lafoe (two goals, two assists), Elle LaClair (goal, four assists) and Dani Taraska (assist). Goalie Lizzie Karp-Hauser had five saves.

The Thunder will face Cardinal Mooney in Thursday’s district final at Saint Stephen’s. The Cougars defeated Lakewood Ranch 16-4 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Standouts for Cardinal Mooney (19-1) included JP Jackson (five goals), Christian Laureano (three goals, two assists), MJ McMahon (three goals, assist), Michael Bavaro (two goals), Ryan Katchen (goal, two assists), Sam Linares (goal), Alec Frank (won 75% of faceoffs) and Nick Petruccelli (14 saves).