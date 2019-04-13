Prep roundup: Manatee County athletes excel at district track meets

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

TRACK AND FIELD

Class 4A-District 8 Girls Meet: Junior Madeline McNinch won district titles in the 200 meters (25.27 seconds) and the long jump (17 feet-6.25 inches) to help Lakewood Ranch to the overall team title with 150 points.





McNinch also took second in the 100 meters in 12.61 seconds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Other individual qualifiers for the Mustangs included: junior Ava Klein (100, fourth, 12.97; 300 hurdles, first, 43.24), sophomore Emma Paliotta (1,600, fourth, 5:40.13), freshman Aurora Melzer (3,200, third, 12:07.26), junior Mason Ingallinera (3,200, fourth, 12:07.44), sophomore Sydney Granack (100 hurdles, third, 17.58; 300 hurdles, second, 48.19), junior Samantha Van der Sommen (high jump, third, 5 feet-1.75 inches), freshman Brook Gore (pole vault, second, 7 feet-0.5 inches), sophomore Riley Simmons (shot put, second, 34 feet-9 inches; discus, second, 89 feet-1 inch) and senior Sylvie Dumoulin (discus, first, 95 feet-7 inches).

Lakewood Ranch also won a district crown in the 4x400 relay with a team of Granack, Emma Donato, McNinch and Klein clocking a time of 4:06.02.

Manatee, which tied for fourth with 73 points was led by freshman Caroline Lehman, who won the 1,600 meters (5:15.26) and 3,200 meters (11:03.83).

Other individual region qualifiers for the Canes included: junior Leona Gibbs (400, fourth, 1:03.76), senior Elisabeth Budslick (100 hurdles, second, 17.01), freshman Tyniece Barclay (shot put, first, 35 feet-4.5 inches), senior Elizabeth O’Dell (discus, third, 88 feet-1 inch).

Manatee won the 4x100 relay (49.64) with the quartet of Deshanti Collins, Kalyn Wiggins, Shalyn Wiggins and Tavionne Watson. The Canes also advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 4x800 thanks to Melissa Weber, Alysha Waldecker, Tessa Mahurin and Lehman.

Class 4A-District 8 Boys Meet: Manatee High senior Keyon Fordham won the 100 and 200 meters Saturday to advance to the 4A-Region 2 meet on April 27.

Fordham won the 100 in 10.93 seconds and the 200 in 22.69. He also took second in the discus (136 feet-3 inches), and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team (42.16) along with Shemar Williams, Irone Jackson and Demoundre Evans.

Other individual qualifiers for the Hurricanes included: junior Shemar Williams (100 meters, second, 11.20), sophomore Bryan Davis, (100, fourth, 11.40) and senior Earec Washington-Davis (200, fourth, 22.94).

Lakewood Ranch senior James Rivera matched Fordham’s day with three district titles. Rivera’s came in the 100 hurdles (14.33) and 300 hurdles (37.54) and anchoring the 4x400 relay team (3:31.09) with Jean Ozit, Jonathan Reid and Phillip Pugh.

Other individual qualifiers for the Mustangs included: Pugh (100, third, 11.38), Reid (800, second, 2:00.20; 1,600, first, 4:26.25), sophomore Travis Patten (high jump, third, 6 feet-1.5 inches), sophomore Eli Newman (pole vault, third, 11 feet-11.75 inches) and senior Paris Pratt (shot put, third, 43 feet-9.75 inches; discus, fourth, 120 feet-1 inch).

Sarasota won the team title with 133 points, while Lakewood Ranch (84) was third and Manatee (67) fifth.

Class 1A-District 7 Girls Meet: Cardinal Mooney (fourth, 91.5 points), Saint Stephen’s (fifth, 59), Out-of-Door Academy (sixtn, 49) and Bradenton Christian (ninth, 17 points) all advanced athletes to the regional meet scheduled for April 27.

Cardinal Mooney’s individual region qualifiers included: freshman Jenna Santiago (800 meters, first, 2:28.18), freshman Madison Smithers (800 meters, fourth, 2:37.08), freshman Hallie Monserez (1,600 meters, first, 5:46.58; 3,200 meters, third, 13:24.27), sophomore Rachel Jarrett (1,600 meters, fourth, 5:51.77; 3,200 meters, second, 13:17.11) and sophomore Avery Blechta (pole vault, third, 8 feet-4.25 inches).

The Cougars also advanced in all three relays, the 4x100 (Sara Gilbert, Avery Beach, Lauren Johnson, Santiago; fourth, 53.13), the 4x400 (Grace Dickinson, Beach, Madison Smithers, Santiago; third, 4:19.42) and the 4x800 (Rachel Jarrett, Monserez, Smithers, Santiago; first, 10:17.52).

Saint Stephen’s individual region qualifiers included: junior Demi Harms (300 hurdles, third, 52.43); junior Sarah Stevens (high jump, fourth, 4 feet-7.75 inches) and senior Kendall Miller (discus, third, 95 feet-10 inches). The Falcons also advanced in the 4x800 (Janie Chatham, Harms, Taylor Vogt, Ayla Johnston; third, 10:48.72).

ODA’s individual region qualifiers included: sophomore Saraiah Walkes (100 meters, second, 12.06 seconds; 200, second, 25.71; 400, first, 57.37), sophomore Maeve Studdiford (3,200, fourth, 13:36.56), eighth-grader Carina Fiorucci (pole vault, fourth, 7 feet-10.5 inches) and sophomore Jenna Viard (discus, fourth, 88 feet-11 inches).

Bradenton Christian’s region qualifier was freshman Niecey Johnson (100 hurdles, second, 17.74; 300 hurdles, fourth, 53.29).

Class 1A-District 7 Boys Meet: Cardinal Mooney (second, 103 points), Saint Stephen’s (fifth, 62), Out-of-Door Academy (sixth, 43.5) and Bradenton Christian (seventh, 37) all advanced athletes to the regional meet scheduled for April 27.

Cardinal Mooney’s individual region qualifiers included: senior Brandon Boynes (200 meters, fourth, 23.26 seconds), junior Connor Powers (300 hurdles, third, 44.85; high jump, second, 5 feet-9.75 inches), junior Kolby Crist (pole vault, third, 11 feet-3.75 inches), junior Lemeko Mayes (long jump, second, 19 feet-8.25 inches; triple jump, first, 39 feet-7.25 inches) sophomore George Dramis (long jump, fourth, 19 feet-1.25 inches), senior Isaac Green (triple jump, fourth, 36 feet-7.5 inches), senior Matthew DellaPietro (shot put, fourth, 40 feet-9.5 inches).

The Cougars also advanced in the 4x100 (third, 45.42; Powers, Mayes, Boynes, Isaac Green) and the 4x400 (third, 3:39.61; Benjamin Hall, Boynes, Mayes, Powers).

Saint Stephen’s individual region qualifiers included: junior Matthew Kinkead (400 meters, third, 54.24), junior Jackson Dillingham (800 meters, third, 2:04.96), junior Robert Sherrill (800 meters, fourth, 2:06.17), junior Calvin Sauerbeck (high jump, first, 5 feet-9.75 inches) and junior Dylan Davis (shot put, first, 47 feet-0.25 inches).

The Falcons also advanced in all three relays, the 4x100 (Charlie Sherrill, Noah Labelle, Amonde Hyppolite, Daniel Clark; fourth, 45.85), the 4x400 (Jackson Dillingham, R. Sherrill, Kinkead, Labelle; second, 3:35.61) and the 4x800 (Dillingham, Kinkead, R. Sherrill, Aquiles Gonzalez; second, 8:49.23).

ODA’s individual region qualifiers included: freshman Tristan McWilliam (1,600 meters, third, 4:34.81; 3,200 meters, first, 10:26.48), senior Robert McCampbell (shot put, third, 40 feet-11 inches) and senior Dylan Dennehy (discus, third, 112 feet-1 inch).

ODA also advanced in the 4x800 (Tyler Beck, Sloan Areslander, Jacob Sanford, McWilliam; third, 8:55.80).

Bradenton Christian’s individual region qualifiers included: sophomore Silas Smith (400 meters, fourth, 55.58), freshman Cameron Desrochers (110 hurdles, third, 17.46) and junior Matthew Vandernoord (long jump, third, 19 feet-6.25 inches; triple jump, second, 39 feet-3.25 inches).

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

State championship: Bayshore’s Eishinner Sanon and Southeast’s Quadrea Bain both took top-six places in the 199-pound weight class Saturday in Panama City Beach.

Sanon took third place with a 340-275-615 total, and Bain finished sixth at 325-255-580.

Six other weightlifters from Manatee County qualified for state but finished outside the top six.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Manatee 15, Lakewood Ranch 5: After losing three players to season-ending injuries Wednesday, the host Hurricanes rallied on senior night Thursday to defeat the Mustangs.

Leading scorers for Manatee (10-4) included senior Abby Lipton (four goals, assist), Abby Ralston (four goals, two assists), Molly Faul (three goals, assist), Ali Gierhart (three goals, assist) and senior Haley Gillis (goal). Carlee Schultz had 14 saves.

Up next, Manatee travels to Sarasota Riverview on Tuesday for the start of the Class 1A-District 17 tournament.

Out-of-Door Academy 22, Wiregrass Ranch 7: The Thunder (12-2) finished off the regular season Wednesday by handing the Bulls (12-1) their first loss.





Standout players for ODA included Caroline Lafoe (five goals, assist), Hannah Greenblott (five goals, assist), Ava Small (four goals, two assists), Elle LaClair (three goals, two assists), Adelaide Mahler (three goals), Jenna Choueiri (two goals, seven assists), Megan Dowdell (assist), Andra Hansen (assist) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (two saves).

Up next, ODA will host Clearwater Calvary Christian in the Class 1A-District 17 tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Southeast 7, Bayshore 4: Kobby Garcia struck out five in a complete-game performance and the Seminoles played “small ball” to defeat the Bruins on Thursday.

Garcia allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out five. Leading hitters were Fred D’Ariano (2-for-2, two runs), Kaden Steffen (triple, two RBIs) and Austin Jenkins (2-for-4).

Southeast (5-11), which ended a seven-game losing streak, had three bunt singles and two sacrifice bunts.

The Seminoles will host Arcadia DeSoto at 6 p.m. Monday.

Bradenton Christian 13, Imagine Schools North Port 6: Weston Logue scored two runs and had three RBIs Thursday to help propel the Panthers (8-8) to victory.

Other standouts for BCS included Eli Thurmond (3-for-5, two RBIs), Max Johnson (two RBIs), winning pitcher Aidan Williams (four IP, five K’s) and reliever Bryce Limon (three IP, four K’s).

SOFTBALL

Bradenton Christian 3, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 0: Hailey Stovall pitched a shutout, striking out seven, and was also 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Panthers (8-6) on Friday.

Sunnie Woske was 3-for-3 for the Panthers, who travel to Sarasota Booker for a 6 p.m. game Monday.