Prep roundup: Uncle, nephew lead Bayshore contingent to state weightlifting meet

Bayshore High senior Eishinner Sonan, left, and his nephew, junior Dafner Sylvain, both won regional titles March 30 and will compete in the Class 1A state tournament on April 13 in Panama City Beach.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

State tournament: Eight weightlifters from Manatee County will compete in next weekend’s Class 1A and 2A state championships in Panama City Beach.

Bayshore High leads the way with three competitors qualifying in Class 1A, including two regional champions. Senior Eishinner Sanon (325-265-590 pounds) won the 199-pound division while his nephew, junior Dafner Sylvain (310-240-550), won the 183-pound division.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Bruins senior Jason Thorton (245-215-460) took third in the 154-pound division but qualified for state with one of the 12 best totals among non-regional champions in his weight class.

Southeast junior Quadrea Bain (320-260-580) qualified after finishing second behind Sanon in the 199-pound division.

Palmetto qualified three lifters for state in Class 2A -- junior Matt Wyatt (second, 169 pounds, 285-285-570), senior Brandon Waiters (second, 199 pounds, 285-265-550) and junior Talmedge Mathews (second, unlimited, 345-260-605).

Braden River senior Jackson Dietz (fifth, 290-280-570) qualified in the 219-pound division in Class 2A.

The 2A competition betings at 11:30 a.m. Friday, followed by the 1A competition at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

Saint Stephen’s 4, St. Petersburg Catholic 1: Ben Tobio had three hits and stole four bases to help the visiting Falcons (9-3, 4-3) to a district win Thursday.

Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Brock Soletti, who struck out six in five innings and improved to 3-0, Max Runde (two innings, three K’s, save), Mike Madigan (2-for-3, run) and Wyatt Sevin (2-for-4, RBI).

The defensive play of the game was made by Luke Donley in the bottom of the sixth, throwing out John Duffy at the plate from deep right field to preserve a 2-1 lead.

On Wednesday, Saint Stephen’s defeated Sarasota Booker 9-0 with winning pitcher Wyatt Sevin tossing six shutout innings. Donley had two doubles and three RBIs.

Up next, the Falcons will host Out-of-Door Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cardinal Mooney 17, Saint Stephen’s 7: Dylan Katchen made 14 saves as the Cougars improved to 14-1 with a victory against the host Falcons.

Leading scorers for Cardinal Mooney included JP Jackson (three goals, two assists), Ryan Katchen (three goals), Charlie Budreau (two goals, assist) and MJ McMahon (goal, four assists).

BOYS TENNIS

Out-of-Door Academy 7, Braden River 0: The Thunder improved to 6-4 with a victory against the Pirates (4-5) on Thursday. Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Quinn Isaac def. Sean Peabody 8-0; No. 2: YuChen Kong def. Trey Osborne 8-0; No. 3: Andrew Chiritescu def. Bradenton Caruso 8-0; No. 4: Luka Marfella def. Thorben Becker 8-2; No. 5: Collin O’Callaghan def. Alex Lucchesi 8-0; No. 1 Doubles: Chiritescu/Buck def. Peabody/Osborne 8-0; No. 2s: O’Callaghan/Studdiford def. Coruso/Becker 8-0.

ODA will travel to Saint Stephen’s for a 4 p.m. match Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Out-of-Door Academy 5, Bradenton Christian 2: The Thunder earned their second victory of the season Wednesday against the Panthers. Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Maxine Lippens def. Laura Davenport (O) 6-2, 6-0; No. 2: Julie Viackova (O) def. Manon Lippens 6-1, 6-0; No. 3: Chenelle Lauver (O) def. Brook Wilt 6-2, 6-2; No. 4: Mairead Studdiford (O) def. Noah Johnson 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: Devon VanHoesen (O) def. Summer Nelson 8-0; No. 1 Singles: Lippens/Lippens def. Davenport/Viackova 8-4; No. 2: Lauver/VanHoesen def. Wilt/Johnson 8-0.

Saint Stephen’s 6, Venice 1: Paradise Traub and Laura Perazzolo each won their singles matches and teamed up for a doubles win to lead the host Falcons.