Prep roundup: ODA girls lacrosse team celebrates senior night with 11th victory

Rashad West happy to be back with Southeast Football Rashad West is ready to take Southeast football back to the glory days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rashad West is ready to take Southeast football back to the glory days.

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Out-of-Door Academy 19, Manatee 6: The Thunder improved to 11-2 with a victory Tuesday against the visiting Hurricanes on senior night.

ODA honored six seniors at halftime -- Mackenzie Condrack, Caroline Diesel, Andra Hansen, Caroline Lafoe, Adelaide Mahler and Lexi Myers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Top performers for the Thunder included Myers (five goals, two assists), Jenna Choueiri (three goals, two assists), Mahler (three goals, assist), Hannah Greenblott (three goals), Elle LaClair (two goals, three assists), Caroline Lafoe (two goals, three assists), Ava Small (goal, three assists), Aubrey Robbins (two assists), Hansen (assist) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (two save).

Manatee’s (8-3) top performers included Emily Clark (two goals), Molly Faul (two goals, assist), Alli Gierhart (two goals) Cece Jackson (assist) and Marisa Wilson (16 saves).

Last Thursday, ODA beat Cardinal Mooney 18-9. LaClair led the Thunder with six goals, while Greenblott scored four.Cardinal Mooney was led by Molly Donaghy (three goals, assist) and Cameron Ward (three goals).

The Thunder have locked up the top spot for the district tournament later this month.

BOYS TENNIS

Sarasota Riverview 4, Saint Stephen’s 3: The Rams won the top three singles matches on their way to defeating the Falcons on Tuesday. Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Charlie Putrino (RHS) def. Max Damm (SSES) 6-1, 6-1; No. 2: Brian Garcia (RHS) def. Gleb Ibragimov (SSES) 6-4, 6-1; No. 3: Adrian Pawloski (RHS) def. Max Bonte (SSES) 6-3, 6-4; No. 4: Max Petrov (SSES) def. Nick Schwab (RHS) 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; No. 5: Leonardo Dal Boni (SSES) def. Jeffrey Cummings (RHS) 7-5, 6-4; No. 1 Doubles: Putrino-Garcia (RHS) def. Damm-Gleb Ibragimov (SSES) 8-1; No. 2: Bonte-Petrov (SSES) def. Lucas Podolsky-Andrew Kharab (RHS) 8-2.

Manatee home finale: Hurricanes seniors Erik Polin and Lane Bowers earned victories over Sarasota Christian on Tuesday at Brian McAllister Tennis Courts at King Middle School.

Polin, a four-year varsity letterman, defeated Joe Kelly 8-6 at No. 1 singles, while Bowers defeated Caeden Brubaker 8-0 at No. 2 singles. Polin and Bowers teamed up at No. 1 doubles to beat Ethan Schrock and Jack Gamble 8-0.

The Canes return to action in the Class 4A-District 8 Tennis Tournament on April 15-16 at Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club.

Out-of-Door Academy 5, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 2: The Thunder evened their record at 4-4 on Tuesday with a win against the Chargers. Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Andrew Chiritescu (ODA) def. Tyler delZappo 8-2; No. 2: Matthew Danielson (SPC) def. Luka Marcello 8-0; No. 3: Collin O’Callaghan (ODA) def. Kyle Levine 8-6; No. 4: Owen Studdiford (ODA) def. Tate Mayo 8-2; No. 5: Nick Barth (ODA) def. Jake Wilsey 8-1; No. 1 Doubles: Danielson-delZappo (SPC) def. Marfella/Chiritescu 8-2; No. 2: Barth/Studdiford (ODA) def. Mayo/Jacobs 8-2,

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Petersburg Shorecrest 5, Out-of-Door Academy 2: Chenelle Lauver won her No. 3 singles match and teamed with Mairead Studdiford to win the No. 2 doubles match for the Thunder (1-7). Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Wynn Bryant (SPC) def. Laura Davenport 8-1; No. 2: Kristen Price (SPC) def. Julie Viackova 8-6; No. 3: Chenelle Lauver (ODA) def. Sofia Marston 8-4; No. 4: Emily Fory def. Mairead Studdiford 8-1; No. 5: Kiera Healey def. Devon Vanhousen 8-1; No. 1 Doubles: Bryant/Price (SPC) def. Davenport/Viackova 8-2; No. 2: Lauver/Studdiford (ODA) def. Fory/Marsten 8-5.

Sarasota Riverview 7, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Falcons did not win a set in Tuesday’s loss to the visiting Rams.

BASEBALL

Largo Indian Rocks Christian 7, Saint Stephen’s 6: The Golden Eagles won the game on a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh Thursday to hand the Falcons their third loss.

Top performers for Saint Stephen’s (7-3) included Max Runde (6 1/3 innings, nine hits, five earned runs, two K’s), Mike Madigan (two-run triple), Peter Balos (RBI double), Wyatt Sevin (RBI single) and Jacob Eyre (two-run single).