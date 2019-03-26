Prep roundup: BCS, Saint Stephen’s earn convincing wins on baseball diamond

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 10, Gulf Coast HEAT 0 (5): Bryce Limon had three hits and Austin Henderson tossed five shutout innings Tuesday for the Panthers (6-3).
Top performers included Henderson (nine K’s), Limon (3-for-3, two runs), Eli Thurmond (2-for-2), Mike Micochero (2-for-3, run) and Dylane Cotrone (triple).
On Friday, BCS defeated Indian Rocks Christian 3-1. Thurmond was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in a complete game. Johnathan Kane (2-for-2) and Mike Micochero (1-for-3) each had an RBI.
The Panthers will host St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 11, Tampa Cambridge Christian 3: The visiting Falcons had 11 hits on their way to a fifth straight win Tuesday.
Standouts for Saint Stephen’s (7-2, 3-2) included winning pitcher Brock Soletti (five innings, three hits, one K), Mike Madigan (double, two RBIs) and Peter Balos (double, two RBIs). Wyatt Sevin and Max Runde each pitched an inning in relief.
It was the first district loss for Cambridge Christian, and Saint Stephen’s faces another different on the road Thursday against Indian Rocks Christian in Largo.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Naples 16, Out-of-Door Academy 5: The Thunder dropped to 9-2 with Friday’s loss to the Golden Eagles.
Top performers for ODA included Ava Small (two goals), Jenna Choueiri (goal, assist), Hannah Greenblott (goal), Elle LaClair (goal), Aubrey Robbins (assist) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (two saves).
The Thunder travel to Cardinal Mooney for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 9, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 3: The Panthers earned a victory Friday in their last game before a long break.
Standouts included Abby Leahy (3-for-3, two doubles, RBI), Alissa Kessler (homer, double, two RBIs) and winning pitcher Hailey Stovall (seven IP, four K’s, walk).
Up next, BCS will host rival Saint Stephen’s at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Sarasota Riverview 5, Out-of-Door Academy 2: Quinn Isaac (No. 1 singles) and Collin O’Callaghan (No. 5) picked up wins for the Thunder (2-5) in Tuesday’s defeat to the Rams. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Quinn Isaac (ODA) def. Brian Garcia 4-3, ret.; No. 2: Adrian Pawlowski (R) def. YuChen Kong 8-2; No. 3: Nicholas Schwab (R) def. Andrew Chiritescu 8-1; No. 4: Jeffery Cummings (R) def. Luka Marfella 8-0; No. 5: Collin O’Callaghan (ODA) def. Ben Scriebman 8-2; No. 1 Doubles: Putrino-Pawlowski def. Isaac-Marfella 8-1; No. 2: Schwab-Podoski def. Kong-Chiritescu 8-2.
ODA will travel to St. Petersburg to face Shorecrest at 4 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sarasota Riverview 6, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Rams did not drop a set in Tuesday’s victory against the Thunder (1-6). Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Deru Mair def. Laura Davenport 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: Ominato Quattara def. Julie Viackova 6-1, 6-0; No. 3: Ella Szamic def. Mairead Studdiford 6-2, 6-1; No. 4: Grayeen Schwartz def. Devon VanHousen 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 Doubles: Mair/Szamic def. Davenport/Viackova 8-5; No. 2: MacKenzie/Bertelsen def. Studdiford/VanHousen 8-1.
ODA will travel to St. Petersburg to face Shorecrest at 4 p.m. Thursday.
