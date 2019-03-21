Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s, Southeast, ODA earn wins on tennis court

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 6, Cardinal Mooney 0: The Falcons improved to 6-0 with a victory against the Cougars on Thursday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Max Damm (SSES) def. Edward Hamburger (CM) 8-0; No. 2: Gleb Ibragimov (SSES) def. Jake Hebda (CM) 8-0; No. 3: Leonardo Dal Boni (SSES) def. Graham Linehan (CM) 8-1; No. 4: Jake Pettingell (SSES) def. Carson Jones (CM) 8-3; No. 5: Ricardo Perazzolo (SSES) def. Ethan Hudson (CM) 8-0; No. 1 Doubles: Pettingell-Perazzolo (SSES) def. Hamburger-Tanner Nash (CM) 8-5.
Saint Stephen’s will host Sarasota Riverview on Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Southeast 1: The Seminoles’ Aiden Little won the No. 1 singles match, but the Thunder (2-4) swept the rest for the victory Thursday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Aiden Little (S) def. YuChen Kong 6-2, 6-1; No. 2: Andrew Chirtescu (O) def. Garau Garre 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Collin O’Callaghan def. David Iten 6-0, 6-0; No. 4: Owen Studiford def. John Poulton 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 Doubles: Kong/Chiritescu def. Little/Poulton 8-2; No. 2: Studdiford/Garth def. Garre/Iten 8-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 6, Cardinal Mooney 1: The Falcons swept five singles matches on their way to victory Thursday.
Paradise Traub (8-0), Laura Perazzolo (8-0), Autumn Sun (8-0), Ella Dalzell (8-2) and Mia Ferdinand (8-6) notched the wins, then Traub and Perazzolo (8-0) combined for a doubles victory.
Southeast 6, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Seminoles improved to 9-0 with a victory against the Thunder (1-5) on Thursday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Jewel Henderson def. Laura Daveport 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Nancy Henderson def. Julie Viackova 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Valeria Roderiguez def. Chennel Lauver 6-0, 6-0; No. 4: Madeline Henderson def. Mairead Studdiford 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 Doubles: J. Henderson/M. Henderson def. Davenport/Viackova 8-0; No. 2: N. Henderson/Rodriguez def. Lauver/Graham 8-0.
BASEBALL
Saint Stephen’s 6, IMG Academy Blue 0: Wyatt Sevin pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out eight, to lead the Falcons (6-2) to victory Wednesday.
Cade Westberry was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Saint Stephen’s, which travels to Tampa Cambridge Christian on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
All-Star Classic: Two players and one coach from Manatee County will take part in Saturday’s boys and girls games at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Josh Young of Lakewood Ranch was named to the South roster for the boys game, and A’moni Waiters of Southeast was named to the South roster for the girls game.
Saint Stephen’s boys basketball coach Dave Ruemenapp will serve as an assistant coach for the South boys team.
The girls game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, followed shortly after by the boys game.
