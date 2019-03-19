Prep roundup: Bayshore wins district championship in boys weightlifting

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING
Class 1A-District 15 Tournament: Four Bayshore High lifters won their weight class, leading the Bruins to a district championship Friday at Englewood Lemon Bay.
Individual weight class winners for Bayshore included Sirdarias Sanders (119 pounds, 130-140-270 pounds), Dafner Sylvain (183, 320-235-555), Eishinner Sanon (199, 335-270-605) and Darrion Holley (219, 325-230-555).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Eight other Bayshore weightlifters also finished in the top six in their weight class and qualified for regionals, including Jani Royal (third, 129 pounds), Luis Romero (fourth, 129), Jomarius Robinson (second, 139), Jason Thornton (third, 154), Marcus Furlow (fourth, 154), Jose Villa (second, 169), Daniel Haley (fourth, 169), Austin Emerson (third, 238).
Southeast had four lifters qualify for regionals, including Chauncey Wilson (second, 154), Garrett Hight (fifth, 154), Quadrea Bain (third, 199) and Damarrian Murray (fifth, unlimited).
SOFTBALL
Manatee 4, Palmetto 2: Faith Miller hit two home runs, had three RBIs and also tossed a complete game to lead the host Hurricanes (4-4) to victory.
Mill struck out five and allowed six hits to the Tigers. Manatee’s Jayme Prandine was 2-for-3 with a double.
The Hurricanes return to action next week at North Port.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 13, Out-of-Door Academy 2: MJ McMahon had four goals and three assists to help the visiting Cougars improve to 8-1.
Christian Laureano and Michael Bavaro (assist) each had three goals for Cardinal Mooney, which will host St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut at 5 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Out-of-Door Academy 21, Lakewood Ranch 5: The visiting Thunder (9-1) bounced back from their first loss to defeat the Mustangs (4-5) on Monday.
Top performers for ODA included Lexi Myers (six goals, assist), Caroline Lafoe (four goals, two assists), Hannah Greenblott (three goals, two assists), Adelaide Mahler (three goals, assist), Ava Small (three goals, assist), Jenna Choueiri (goal, two assists), Elle LaClair (goal, two assists), Megan Dowdell (three assists) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (seven saves).
Meghan Llamas (three goals), Taylor Snyder and Jessie Carff scored for Lakewood Ranch. Marissa Boccarossa and Kora Turner combined for eight saves for the Mustangs.
ODA will travel to Naples for a 6 p.m. game Friday. The Thunder suffered their first defeat Friday, losing 16-5 to St Johns Creekside.
BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 6, Fort Myers Bishop Verot 1: The Mustangs opened play at the Sarasota Classic on Monday with their eighth straight victory.
Winning pitcher Matt Gelorme had seven strikeouts in six innings, and three Lakewood Ranch (8-0) hitters had multiple hits, including George Davis (3-for-4), Richie Morales (2-for-3) and Grant McCray (2-for-4, triple, RBI).
In other games Monday at the Sarasota Classic, Braden River lost 4-3 to Treasure Coast and Manatee lost 8-1 to Cape Coral Mariner.
Saint Stephen’s 6, St. Petersburg Catholic 0: Max Runde pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits to lead the Falcons (5-2) on Saturday.
Leading hitters included Brock Soletti (two-run homer), Mike Madigan (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Luke Donley (double, run).
Below is the box score for today’s home game for us. Max Runde was the player of the game on the mound. Ben Tobio Wyatt Sevin Mike Madigan Luke Donley all contributed offensively and Brock Soletti gave us a nice cushion with his first home run of the year which was a two run shot. We improve to 5-2 overall.
Comments