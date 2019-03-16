Prep roundup: Braden River girls, Palmetto boys win county track championship

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
TRACK AND FIELD
Manatee County Championship: Braden River won the girls title and Palmetto took the boys crown Thursday at Saint Stephen’s.
The Pirates won eight of the 17 girls events to finish with 158 points, just ahead of Manatee (148) and Lakewood Ranch (146) in the eight-team field.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Event winners for Braden River included freshman Grace Marston (1,600 in 5:28.04, 3,200 in 11:57.91), junior Rose-Ferla Philogene (300 hurdles in 47.41, 100 hurdles in 15.21), sophomore Alexis Graham (100 meters, 12.92) and freshman Hailey Marston (400, 1:01.58).
The Pirates also won the 4x800 (G. Marston, Kenzie Johnson, Isabella Busi, H. Marston) and the 4x400 (Philogene, Johnson, G. Marston, H. Marston).
The Tigers won six of the 17 boys events to finish with 165 points, well ahead of Braden River and Manatee, which tied for second with 111 points.
Event winners for Palmetto included Tanner Kerwin (110 hurdles, 15.27; 300 hurdles, 40.04), Anthony Marino (long jump, 6.3 meters; triple jump, 12.07m), Malik Williams (200, 22.50) and the 4x400 team of Kerwin, Jeremiah Jackson, Alejandro Mont and Williams in 3:30.95.
BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 6, Southeast 3: Aidan Williams scored three runs and had two RBIs to help the Panthers (4-2) defeat the Seminoles on Friday.
Other standout performers for BCS included Johnathan Kane (solo homer), Eli Thurmond (two RBIs), winning pitcher Austin Henderson (six IP, three earned runs, six K’s) and Bryce Limon (two K’s, save).
The Panthers will host Inspiration Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Saint Stephen’s 15, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 5 (5): Eighth-grader Luke Donley hit his first varsity home run to ignite a six-run second inning Friday as the host Falcons improved to 4-2.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included winning pitcher Wyatt Sevin (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Mike Madigan (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs), Peter Balos (double, two RBIs), Ben Schnur (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Ben Tobio (three runs).
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 11, Lakewood Ranch 6: MJ McMahon had two goals and four assists as the host Cougars (7-1) defeated the Mustangs in a tough district battle.
Other standouts for Mooney included Michael Bavaro (three goals) and Ryan Katchen (two goals, two assists).
The Cougars travel to Out-of-Door Academy for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Out-of-Door Academy 14, Fort Myers Canterbury 1: Caroline Lafoe had four goals and two assists as the Thunder (8-0) rolled to another victory Friday.
Other standouts for ODA included Hannah Greenblott (four goals, assist), Elle LaClair (three goals, two assists), Lexi Myers (two goals, assist), Aubrey Robbins (assist), Ava Small (goal) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (three saves).
Comments